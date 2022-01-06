Maritime surveillance supported by Hexagon lidar sensors

Hexagon is partnering with Airbus on a near-real-time airborne bathymetric lidar surveillance system.

Hexagon’s Geosystems division is partnering with Airbus to integrate two Leica Chiroptera 4X bathymetric lidar sensors for maritime surveillance into the C295 MSA, Airbus’ Maritime Surveillance Aircraft.

Hexagon’s new technology enables detection of underwater objects in near real time, a significant innovation in the airborne bathymetry industry, the company said.

The lidar system was developed to meet Airbus’ requirements and will first be implemented in two C295 MSA craft purchased by the Irish Air Corps. The aircraft are due for delivery to Ireland in 2023.

The system’s unique object-detection feature enables real-time lidar data visualization and analysis during flight. Being able to locate the precise position of an object allows operators to preview and analyze information captured below water immediately — a process that previously could take several days.

“When we acquired the C295 MSA, we explored various sensors to be added to our fleet, including bathymetric and topographic LiDAR. Airbus introduced us to the Chiroptera 4X, which now meets all our requirements,” said Stephen Connolly, captain of the Irish Air Corps. “The combined bathymetric and topographic lidar sensor will provide us with more details than ever before. Detecting objects close to real-time and having a clear picture of underwater activities will allow us to report directly to the Mission Support Centre on the ground and act faster to perform our duties more efficiently. The Chiroptera 4X will provide an overall better solution for the coastal maritime domain.”