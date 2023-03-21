M3 Systems aids in CPS4EU project

M3 Systems has played an important role in the CPS4EU European project by providing use cases and solutions centered around the company’s GNSS simulator, StellaNGC.

The project aims to develop new Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) technologies that will improve the efficiency and reliability of critical infrastructures, such as transportation systems, energy networks and communication systems.

The CPS4EU project involves 36 partners from various European countries, including M3 Systems, working to develop new standards and guidelines for the design, deployment and operation of CPS.

The M3 Systems’ flagship product was integrated into a new test bench, to be used by position systems, to assess reliability for autonomous driving and intelligent mobility applications.