S.E.A. Datentechnik and M3 Systems partner on V2X and ADAS

S.E.A. Datentechnik GmbH is partnering with M3 Systems on advanced GNSS emulation technology. The new partnership aims to provide high-quality GNSS tools for current and future automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications.

S.E.A. Datentechnik is a developer and system integrator for advanced radio frequency and V2X test and measurement systems, serving chipset vendors, automotive suppliers and OEMs.

The StellaNGC Software Suite by M3 Systems integrates seamlessly into automotive test environments to meet customer needs.

The two companies are leading, well established partners for the National Instruments (NI) platform. The signed partnership ensures the availability of advanced and competitive technology for global test solutions.

“We are sure that the cooperation of our companies provides a high value for customers for the development, validation and production test of actual and future V2X and Connected Car technologies,” said Gerd Schmitz, co-founder, and CEO of S.E.A. “The combination of the deep experience GNSS technology of M3 Systems with S.E.A. V2X products and competence provides tailored test solutions for reasonable cost.”

“M3 Systems is pleased to be working with S.E.A. on V2X and ADAS using the NI platform,” said Marc Pollina, CEO of M3 Systems. “V2X expands the capability of M3 Systems to serve automotive suppliers, chipset vendors and other V2X/ADAS users. V2X is synergistic with M3 Systems’ expertise in GNSS technology and simulation.”

V2X from S.E.A.

Compact, automated turnkey S.E.A. test systems enable the efficient and reliable test of V2X technologies using scalable software and hardware components.

The modular V2X test platform from S.E.A. is based on software-defined radio (SDR) technology and includes all aspects of automated V2X test, including measurements on the physical layer for RF-compliance, protocol or production testing, and integrated V2X traffic scenario simulation for the test of V2X applications.

International V2X standards for North America, Europe and China are supported for scenario-based testing by open-loop or closed-loop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems. Test catalogs for specific test applications such as RF-conformance measurements and V2X Day 1 Use Case testing are available for efficient use of the flexible test systems.

GNSS from M3 Systems

High-quality simulation of GNSS signals for the different constellations — GPS, Galileo, Glonass and Beidou — are required for V2X and ADAS test system applications.

The M3 Systems StellaNGC Software Suite integrates seamlessly into the test environment and fulfills the high demands of customers. The application of the NI PXI platform for GNSS and communication emulation enables the powerful and seamless integration of GNSS as well as other sensor and communication technologies: radar, lidar and cameras for HIL ADAS/autonomous technology test systems.