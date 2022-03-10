Locana and Bent Ear Solutions form strategic alliance

Combined geospatial solutions improve operations using location intelligence and mapping

Locana and Bent Ear Solutions are collaborating to provide location-based solutions that help customers improve their performance and decision-making across the organization, including their operations center. Locana was formerly known as Critigen.

The companies will work closely with clients and identify issues, challenges and mission priorities to modernize their geospatial capabilities and improve organizational effectiveness using location intelligence and mapping.

“Leveraging the complementary skills and expertise each company provides, clients gain tremendous value with focused and optimized technology, services, training, and support,” said Mike Eggenberger, VP, North America Sales, Locana. “Locana and Bent Ear Solutions understand the power of location for gaining an accurate understanding of circumstances and acting with clarity and precision.”

Bent Ear Solutions maintains deep domain expertise in operations, crisis management and business continuity. The organization has a track record of providing configured, situational awareness based on geographic information systems (GIS) combined with targeted workflows that support multiple requirements.

Locana has an extensive history of successfully designing and delivering robust, large-scale geospatial projects. Integrating business systems with scalable GIS, Locana helps clients spatially enable their enterprise with location analytics and high-powered mapping.

“Locana and Bent Ear Solutions are both dedicated to being a trusted partner for our clients,” said Chris McIntosh, CEO, Bent Ear Solutions. “We have a unique opportunity to combine our areas of excellence to address their complex challenges. We believe our collaborative approach will help them maximize the value and use of GIS across the enterprise.”

Locana and BES combined will deliver tailored GIS solutions and integration that organizations need to overcome system silos and enable situational awareness. The partnership will supply strategic and tactical planning, workflow development, team-building processes, documentation, procedural support and systematic training and exercises.

The result is long-term value in the form of access to sophisticated analysis and actionable intelligence, the companies said.