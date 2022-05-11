Leica Pegasus TRK mobile mapper guided by AI

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has introduced Leica Pegasus TRK, a reality-capture mobile-mapping system that features artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous workflows and intuitive interfaces.

The Pegasus TRK features an AI-enhanced camera and automatic camera calibration. To comply with privacy regulations, its AI can identify and blur identifiers, such as people and vehicles, in real time.

Features include advanced dynamic laser scanning and an expandable imagery system for recording, measuring and visualizing environments. It also increases productivity with automated, intelligent workflows.

Light enough to be operated by one person, the Pegasus TRK is user-friendly, able to be used by professionals new to the technology. Its reliable, high-quality deliverables serve the needs of technical experts in various industries, including surveying, transportation and utilities.

The Pegasus TRK solution enables long-range mobile mapping for applications in asset management; road construction; rail and critical infrastructure; oil, gas and electricity industries and more. The system also is suitable for creating high-definition base maps for autonomous vehicles.

The Pegasus TRK connects with the new powerful Leica Pegasus FIELD software for fully autonomous and secure data collection and route planning in the field. It also connects with Leica Cyclone Pegasus OFFICE for seamless input into post-processing and publishing workflows.

“The Pegasus TRK solution is the most efficient mobile mapping product we’ve tried so far,” said Raymon Somford, CEO and owner of Rise3D. “It is lightweight and easy to use, guiding our team through the process of data collection. Its sensors that trigger automatically avoid missing details. We can achieve quality images regardless of the conditions, making mobile mapping almost effortless.”

“The Pegasus TRK solution offers flexibility, true-to-life image clarity and best-in-class accuracy while making mobile mapping more accessible and easier than ever before,” said Christian Schäfer, business director, Mobile Mapping at Leica Geosystems. “There is a growing demand for more autonomy. This solution raises the bar in data collection with automated route planning, guidance and collection processes that increase efficiency, improve data quality and reduce project costs.”

The Pegasus TRK will be a featured Tech Highlight at Hexagon’s flagship digital-reality solutions conference HxGN Live Global in Las Vegas, which takes place June 20-23.