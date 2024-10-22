Leica Geosystems upgrades laser scanner

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has released upgrades for its BLK2FLY autonomous flying laser scanner. The scanner captures building exteriors, interiors, structures and environments to create 3D point clouds while flying autonomously.

The Leica BLK2FLY is a semi-autonomous flying laser scanner ideal for architects, engineers and designers to capture the exterior features and dimensions of buildings and environments that would otherwise require a UAV with a lidar payload or a traditional photogrammetry UAV. To operate the BLK2FLY, a user makes a few simple taps on a tablet and the BLK2FLY captures a structure’s complete external dimensions, such as rooftops and facades, in the form of colorized 3D point clouds.

The BLK2FLY also features new scanning and two new indoor and outdoor scanning workflows. It also offers three different levels of scan quality based on environment and user needs. These levels include:

• Standard Quality: Ideal for large outdoor environments requiring the least amount of time.

• High Quality: Suitable for complex outdoor or larger indoor environments.

• Very High Quality: Useful in narrow and complex indoor environments.