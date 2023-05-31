Launchpad: Simulators, GNSS receivers, antennas and more

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the May 2023 issue of GPS World magazine.

SURVEYING

Corrections Program

Provides documentation for GNSS receivers

The Agnostic Correction Partner Program facilitates the use of Septentrio GNSS receivers with high-accuracy services that provide varying levels of accuracy, coverage and delivery methods. This enables users to select the service that suits specific applications and business models. The program — which includes Polaris from Point One, Skylark from Swift Navigation, and PointPerfect from u-blox — provides documentation for the use of Septentrio receivers with these high-accuracy services. Agnostic corrections are useful in situations where multiple types of GNSS receivers are being used, such as in a large-scale surveying project.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

Multi-Application IMU

A compact, self-contained strapdown, advanced tactical-grade IMU device

The IMU-FI-200C measures linear accelerations and angular rates with its three-axis, tactical-grade, closed loop, fiber-optic gyroscopes and three-axis, high-precision MEMS accelerometers in motionless and high dynamic applications. The IMU-FI-200C is fully calibrated, temperature compensated and aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. It contains more than 0.5°/hr gyroscopes and less than 2 mg bias repeatability over operational range accelerometers with low noise and high reliability. Continuous built-in test, configurable communications protocols, electromagnetic interference protection, and flexible input power requirements make the IMU-FI-200C suitable for a wide range of integrated system applications.

Inertial Labs, inertiallabs.com

MEMS IMU

Suitable for applications such as antenna and line of sight stabilization systems, GPS-aided INS and more

The inertial measurement unit-P (IMU-P) is an advanced MEMS sensors-based, compact, self-contained strapdown, industrial- and tactical-grade inertial measurement system and digital tilt sensor that measures linear accelerations, angular rates and pitch-and-roll with three-axis, high-grade MEMS accelerometers and three-axis, tactical-grade MEMS gyroscopes. Angular rates and accelerations are determined with high accuracy for both motionless and dynamic applications. The IMU-P is fully calibrated, temperature compensated, and mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. IMU-P demonstrates less than 1 deg/hr gyroscopes and 0.005 mg accelerometers bias inrun stability with low noise and high reliability. The IMU-P models collect data from an external source of GNSS to output full spectrum inertial navigation system data consisting of positions, attitude, velocity and time.

Inertial Labs, inertiallabs.com

AUTONOMOUS

Hybrid GNSS+INS Sensor

Navigates challenging environments

The CGI-610 GNSS/INS sensor is an advanced dual-antenna receiver designed for reliable and accurate navigation and positioning in challenging terrestrial, marine or airborne applications. Designed to meet the needs of 3D positioning and autonomous vehicle guidance applications, it provides high performance in urban canyons and other harsh environments where GNSS signals are lost or degraded. Incorporating GNSS technology and an industrial-grade inertial measurement unit, the sensor delivers accurate hybrid position, attitude and velocity data up to 100 Hz, driven by CHC Navigation algorithms. Its rugged and lightweight package ensures uninterrupted performance and meets high protection standards.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

Remote ID Module

Meets FAA standards

The pingRID meets the Part 89 remote ID standards of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will become effective on Sept. 16, to keep operators safe and compliant throughout a flight. The pingRID comes pre-configured and ready for use out of the box. After assigning the pingRID unique identification number to the aircraft’s registration with the FAA, operators can attach the battery-powered device to their UAV and prepare for flight. A set of LED indicators provides status on the battery charge, device readiness for flight and inflight operations. The compact, lightweight design fits most aircraft without significantly impacting performance. The module also can be quickly recharged via USB-C. The FAA’s final rule on remote ID requires all UAV pilots to meet the operating requirements of Part 89. For most operators, this will require flying a UAV equipped with standard remote ID, a remote ID broadcast module such as the pingRID, or flying at a Federally Recognized Identification Area.

uAvionix, uavionix.com

MOBILE

GNSS Simulator

A positioning, navigation and timing test solution

GSG-7 delivers GNSS signal testing for location-aware applications and systems that require navigation or timing. The GSG-7 GNSS simulator features high-end performance with a 1,000 Hz simulation iteration rate, high dynamics, real-time synchronization, and simulation of all-in-view satellite signals. The GNSS simulator is suitable for development and integration projects that require high performance and an increased number of constellation licenses and satellites in view for a single antenna or trajectory. GSG-7 supports multi-constellation and multi-frequency GNSS simulations. It can be programmed to simulate operations with all current and future GNSS signals.

Orolia, safran-navigation-timing.com

GNSS Receiver

Supports Galileo HAS

The Arrow Gold+ enables users to achieve better than 20 cm accuracy with 95% confidence using Galileo HAS. The Arrow Gold+ is one of the first high-accuracy GNSS receivers that supports Galileo HAS and is designed for the GIS market. Additional signal support for Arrow Gold+ includes: the concurrent use of the BeiDou B3 and GPS L5 signals as well as GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and IRNSS signals.

Eos Positioning Systems, eos-gnss.com

Mil-Spec GPS/GNSS Antennas

Meets military specifications for use in several small form factor and mobile applications

The PEANGPS1006, PEANGPS1007, PEANGPS1008 and PEANGPS1009 mil-spec GNSS antennas are engineered for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard and include multi-standard GPS L1, Galileo E1 and GLONASS options. They are IP67 rated and available in passive and active versions and provide coverage from 1,597 MHz to 1,607 MHz. The GNSS antennas feature linear polarization for cross-polarized isolation, nominal gain options of -3 dBic and 10 dBic, and SMA mounts. The mil-spec GNSS antennas are available now.

Pasternack, Pasternack.com

Near-Invisible Antennas

Supports cellular Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies

The TFX62.A, TFX257.A and TFX125.A offer an alternative to standard opaque antennas, with “peel and stick” mounting capabilities to any nonmetal surface. The TFX62.A, TFX257.A and TFX125.A come with an adhesive and have an enclosed carrier terminated with a FAKRA connector for easy installation. The TFX series antennas leverage a sub-millimeter thick hybrid transparent conductive film that offers designers an invisible antenna solution. They are suitable for mobility, public infrastructure, medical devices, transportation and emerging IoT applications. Use cases for the antennas include electric vehicle chargers and parking meters, smart buildings and transportation vehicles.

Taoglas, taoglas.com

3D Grade Control System

For motor graders

The TG63 comes with a tightly coupled dual-GNSS positioning system and inertial sensor, and provides reliable 3D positioning and heading to ensure accuracy of the grader blade within ±2 cm. The TG63 is designed to withstand the harsh environment of construction sites and supports multiple applications, including real-time kinematic networked transport of RTCM via internet protocol and ultra-high frequency base stations.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

OEM

GNSS Modules

Now compatible with Galileo HAS

K8 series GNSS modules can use the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) precise-point positioning (PPP). The PVT algorithm upgrade to the K8 series module supports Galileo HAS with an accuracy of 20 cm horizontally and 40 cm vertically. Galileo HAS provides free access to information necessary to estimate accurate positioning using a PPP algorithm in real-time through the Galileo signal E6-B and an internet connection. The improved performance capabilities provide a higher level of accuracy for industries such as UAV, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, agriculture and more.

ComNav Technology, comnavtech.com

Development Kit

Designed for GNSS-related development integration

The DK100 development kit is a multi-functional kit with selectable single-antenna and dual-antenna modules, full constellation tracking and centimeter-level positioning. It is a ready-to-use kit designed to simplify integration efforts and increase compatibility with a variety of applications. The DK100 reserves standard adapter board interfaces to connect different GNSS modules and radio modules to meet specific needs. The development kits are coupled with a 4G module, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet modules, large memory and status indicators on a single PCBA. The DK100 comes with a web page for easy configuration. With Ethernet and Wi-Fi access, users can monitor device status and configure working mode and data transmission settings on the web page. The centimeter-level DK100 can be integrated in a range of horizontal and vertical applications, such as CORS construction, precision agriculture, construction machinery, smart navigation, monitoring, robotics, unmanned systems and more.

Singular XYZ, singularxyz.com

Digital MEMS Gyroscope

A high stability and vibration-tolerant gyroscope for dynamic applications

The GYPRO4300 features a ±300°/s input measurement range, 200 Hz bandwidth, and 1 ms latency with a closed-loop architecture that enables high linearity and stability. The GYPRO4300 has bias instability of 0.5°/h as a typical value and a maximum value of 2°/h. The GYPRO4300 is suitable for applications such as railways, land vehicles, vertical take-off and landing aircraft and UAVs, marine and subsea systems, borehole drilling and surveying instruments. The GYPRO4300 is available now for sampling and customer evaluations. Evaluations of the sensors also can be made with an Arduino-based evaluation kit that provides built-in testing functionalities such as output reading and recording, recalibration and digital self-tests.

TDK Corporation, tdk.com

GNSS Antenna

Small, light, and dual-band

The SSL889XF employs Tallysman’s Accutenna technology providing GPS, QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5b, and BeiDou B1/B2b coverage. The SSL889XF antenna is designed for precision dual-frequency positioning where a light weight and a low profile are important. The SSL889XF antenna element is 48 mm in diameter and 20 mm tall and weighs ~50 g. It has a tight average phase center variation of less than 10 mm for all frequencies and overall azimuths and elevation angles. The SSL889XF is available in three versions. Model SSL889XF-1 has an integrated 61 mm ground plane and two mounting holes. Model SSL889XF-2 has a mounting collar, and model SSL889XF-3 is the antenna only and is attached using adhesive tape. All models have a female MCX connector. The SSL889XF antenna also supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology.

Tallysman Wireless, tallysman.com

Datalink Module

Suitable for GNSS-based systems

The U702 datalink module is a RX/TX data link module that supports the LoRa modulation technique. Its compact, surface-mounted design and robust electromagnetic compatibility enable easy integration into GNSS systems such as robotic lawn mowers. With the LoRa modulation technique, the U702 has low power consumption, reception power of 0.025 w, and a working distance up to 1.5 km. It also enhances the ability to protect GNSS systems against various interference — making it possible to have high reception sensitivity, a low error rate, and high reliable data transmission even in harsh environments.

ComNav Technology, comnavtech.com

Fleet management device

For air, land and sea vehicles

CGConnect can securely connect UAVs and vehicles into one autonomous fleet across land, sea and air, regardless of manufacturer or model. This provides mission planners and operators with full situational awareness for search and rescue, emergency response and disaster relief. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are running in the cloud, relaying real-time camera feed data to the end user to support missions such as object detection, tracking and thermal imaging. The flexible and customizable open platform is operating on industry standards, which multiplies potential product applications and enables diverse autonomous vehicles and payloads to operate as a coordinated fleet. High-grade security safeguards data and IP from vulnerabilities and security breaches, helping users meet compliance obligations. Additionally, CGConnect supports edge AI to perform intensive object identification and classification directly on the vehicle for dynamic missions. CGConnect is available for pre-order. An OEM option is available.

Cloud Ground Control/Advanced Navigation, cloudgroundcontrol.com/advancednavigation.com