Launchpad: OEM, Surveying & Mapping, UAV, and Transportation

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the July 2021 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

GNSS/INS Sensors

Five receivers in new product line

The AsteRx-i3 product family provides an array of next-generation receivers, from plug-and-play navigation solutions to feature-rich receivers with raw measurement access. Included are OEM boards and ruggedized receivers enclosed in a waterproof IP68 housing. The Pro receivers offer high accuracy positioning with 3D orientation and dead-reckoning for plug-and-play integrations. Pro+ receivers provide integrated positioning and orientation along with raw measurements, in single- or dual-antenna configurations, suitable for applications with sensor fusion. One of the receivers offers an off-board inertial measurement unit (IMU), which can be mounted exactly at the alignment point of interest.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

Timing Module

Designed for 5G networks

The RES 720 GNSS dual-frequency embedded timing module provides next-generation networks with 5-nanosecond accuracy. It uses L1 and L5 GNSS signals to provide superior protection to jamming and spoofing, mitigates multipath in harsh environments, and adds security features to make it suitable for resilient networks. At 19 x 19 millimeters, the RES 720 is suitable for 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN)/XHaul, smart grids, data centers, industrial automation and satellite communication networks, as well as calibration services and perimeter monitoring applications.

Trimble, trimble.com

Rugged IMUs

Ready for commercial, defense

The new HG1125 and HG1126 IMUs are low-cost inertial measurement units that serve both commercial and military applications. They use sensors based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology to precisely measure motion. They can survive shocks up to 40,000 G-force. The HG1125 and HG1126 can be used for a variety of defense and commercial applications, such as tactical military needs, drilling, unmanned aerial vehicles or navigation systems for general aviation aircraft.

Honeywell, honeywell.com

Replacement IMU

Plug-compatible with HG1700-AG58

The SDI170 quartz MEMS tactical-grade IMU is designed as a form-, fit- and function-compatible replacement for the HG1700-AG58 ring-laser gyroscope (RLG) IMU, but with superior overall performance, versatility and a significantly higher mean time between failures (MTBF) rating over ruggedized environments. The SDI170 IMU delivers highly linear accelerometer performance and longer life compared to the HG1700 IMU.

Emcore, emcore.com

Grandmaster Clock

Timing for edge deployments

The OSA 5405-MB is a compact outdoor precision time protocol (PTP) grandmaster clock with a multi-band GNSS receiver and an integrated antenna. It ensures timing accuracy by eliminating the impact of ionospheric delay variation, enabling communication service providers and enterprises to deliver the nanosecond precision needed for 5G fronthaul and other time-sensitive applications. A multi-constellation GNSS receiver and antenna enable the OSA 5405-MB to meet PRTC-B accuracy requirements (+/–40 nanoseconds) even in challenging conditions. It receives GNSS signals in two frequency bands, using the differences between them to calculate and compensate for ionospheric delay variation. The OSA 5405-MB is resilient against jamming and spoofing, considered critical for 5G synchronization. It can work with up to four GNSS constellations concurrently (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou).

Adva, adva.com

SURVEYING & MAPPING

Android Tablet

For field workers

The Toughbook S1 is a fully rugged 7-inch Android tablet for capturing and accessing critical information in the field. GPS and LTE come optionally. The tablet is supported by Productivity+, a comprehensive Android ecosystem that enables customers to develop, deploy and sustain the Android OS environment in the enterprise. The Toughbook S1 tablet’s compact, rugged and lightweight body is made for portability and reliability for field workers. It has a 14-hour battery life and warm swap battery. Features include a sleek outdoor-readable anti-reflection screen, patented rain mode and multi-touch performance whether using a stylus, finger or glove.

Panasonic, toughbook.com

AG Receivers

Combine steering and networks

The AGS-2 and AGM-1 are manual guidance and autosteering receivers. Location data enable crop optimization, including soil preparation, seeding, crop care and harvesting. Designed to suit virtually any agricultural machine type, make and model, the AGS-2 receiver and steering controller combines steering with network reception and tracking. It comes standard with DGNSS correction services and is upgradeable using NTRIP and an optional RTK radio in the Topcon CL-55 cloud connectivity device. The AGM-1 is offered as an economical entry-level manual-guidance receiver.

Topcon Agriculture, topconpositioning.com

Rugged Tablet

Provides fast data processing for construction and surveying

The Trimble T100 high-performance tablet is suitable for both experienced and novice users. It is optimized for Trimble Siteworks Software and supporting office applications such as Trimble Business Center. Its accessories are designed to complement user workflows, enabling users to complete quality assurance and quality control before leaving the field. The tablet is designed to be flexible and usable in a variety of configurations and job sites. It is engineered to be ergonomic and portable on and off the pole. Features include a 10-inch (25.4 cm) sunlight-readable touchscreen display, a directional keypad with programmable function keys and a 92-Wh internal battery.

Trimble, trimble.com

GIS Software

Scientific modeling package

Surfer has new gridding, contouring and surface mapping software to make it easier for users to visualize, display and analyze complex 3D data. Surfer enables users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools, and graphically communicate the results. The scientific modeling package is used in oil and gas exploration, environmental consulting, mining, engineering and geospatial projects. Enhancements have been made to 3D Base Maps, Contour Volume/Area Calculation, 3D PDF Exporting Options and automated features for creation of scripts and workflows.

Golden Software, goldensoftware.com

Cloud Resource

Provides geospatial insights

A Catalyst-AWS collaboration delivers actionable geoscience analytics to users, providing satellite-based Earth observation intelligence. The data and analytics are delivered via Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. Catalyst is a PCI Geomatics brand. The initial solution, available through AWS Data Exchange, is an infrastructure risk-assessment service that uses satellite data to continuously monitor millimeter-level ground displacement over a subscriber’s area of interest anywhere on Earth. Catalyst is exploring additional risk mitigation solutions and monitoring services using AWS. Having image processing science and imagery on the cloud reduces latency and costly data transfers.

Catalyst, catalyst.earth/aws

UAV

GPS-Aided INS

For UAV, helipcopters, and lidar surveys

The GPS-aided INS-U is a fully integrated attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), IMU and air-data computer high-performance strapdown system that determines position, navigation and timing information for any device on which it is mounted. The INS-U uses a single antenna, multi-constellation u-blox GNSS receiver. With access to GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou, the INS-U can be used in a variety of GPS-enabled environments and is protected against spoofing and jamming. The INS-U has two barometers, a miniature gyro-compensated fluxgate compass, and tri-axis temperature-calibrated advanced MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes. These high-performance sensors, along with Inertial Labs’ new on-board sensor-fusion filter, and state-of-the-art guidance and navigation algorithms, provide accurate position, velocity and orientation of the device under measurement.

Inertial Labs, inertiallabs.com

PPK Modules

For CM-accurate drone mapping

The Reach M+ and Reach M2 positioning modules for UAV mapping provide centimeter-level accuracy in real-time kinematic (RTK) and post-processed kinematic (PPK) modes, enabling precise UAV mapping with fewer ground control points. The Reach M+ single-band receiver has a baseline up to 20 kilometers in PPK. The Reach M2 is a multi-band receiver with a baseline up to 100 kilometers in PPK. Reach connects directly to a camera’s hot-shoe port and is synced with the shutter. Time and coordinates of each photo are logged with a resolution of less than a microsecond. Reach captures flash sync pulses with sub-microsecond resolution and stores them in a raw data RINEX log in the internal memory. This method allows ground control points to be used only to check accuracy.

Emlid, emlid.com

Drone-In-A-Box

System simplifies drone inspection missions, deliveries

The Dronehub is an automated solution that can provide undisturbed drone service 24/7 in nearly any weather condition. With the integration of IBM artificial intelligence technology, Dronehub solutions can operate and automatically provide information with little human interaction. The system includes the drone and a docking station with automatic battery replacement. It can fly for 45 minutes in +/–45° C weather, up to 35 km in winds up to 15 m/s. It can carry a payload up to 5 kg as far as 15 km. It can be used for monitoring, inspection and measurement; cargo transport and parcel deliveries; and mobile ground infrastructure; and security.

Dronehub, dronehub.ai

Survey Platform

For construction and earthworks

The Propeller Platform and WingtraOne drone package enable construction professionals to collect survey-grade data across the worksite consistently and accurately. To operate, surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints (smart ground-control points) on their worksite, and then fly the WingtraOne drone to collect worksite survey data. Survey images are uploaded to Propeller’s cloud-based platform, where the fully automated geotagging and photogrammetry processing is completed within 24 hours of submission on the platform. Uses include mines, road and railway projects, highways and industrial complexes. Data collection with AeroPoints and Propeller PPK can serve as a reliable, single source for survey data and progress. Teams across the entire worksite can view geographically accurate and realistic 3D site models and track, inspect and report on job progress and productivity safely and accurately.

Propeller, propelleraero.com

Wingtra, wingtra.com

TRANSPORTATION

Receiver

Stamp-sized module provides RTK positioning and heading

The PX1122R is a high-performance multi-band quad-GNSS real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver featuring 1 cm + 1 ppm position accuracy and under 10-second RTK convergence. It has a 12 x 16 millimeter form factor, about the size of a postage stamp. It can be configured for a base or a rover, and supports a moving base RTK for precision heading applications. The PX1122R has a maximum quad-GNSS RTK update rate of 10 Hz, providing a quick response time and more stable performance for fast-moving precision guidance applications.

SkyTraq, skytraq.com.tw

Marine Compass

GPS-based navigation tool with multi-band GNSS

Utilizing both L1 and L5 GPS frequencies, along with multi-constellation support (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou), the MSC 10 marine satellite compass provides precise positioning and heading accuracy within 2 degrees. Its 10-Hz position update rate delivers detailed tracking information. It eliminates magnetic interference, which can degrade heading accuracy. The MSC 10 is easy to install and can be used as the primary position and heading sensor across multiple systems, including autopilots. If the satellite signal is lost, it will transition from GPS-based to a backup magnetometer-based heading.

Garmin International, garmin.com