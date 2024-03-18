Launchpad: Lidar systems, machine control and UAV solutions

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the March 2024 issue of GPS World magazine.

SURVEYING & MAPPING

GNSS Receiver

Supports tilted measurement

PozStar P5 is a high-precision GNSS receiver. It is powered by a 1,408-channel multi-band GNSS receiver designed to improve surveying in the field. It is equipped with Bluetooth, WiFi and UHF radio. The inertial measuring unit (IMU) supports tilted measurement, which allows users to obtain quick initialization and accurate measurements with an inclination of up to 60°.

The receiver comes with radio connector options used in a frequency range of 410 MHz to 470 MHz and a 5-pin serial port, which allows for external radio system connectivity and NMEA data output. It is also weatherproof, rated IP67.

PozStar P5 can collect control and surveying data for RTK equipment to perform surveying, map input and drawing operations. The receiver can be used with PozPad, an Android-based RTK field software.

PozStar, pozstar.com

Lidar System

Designed for aerial surveying

The TrueView 540 lidar system integrates lidar technology with LP360 3D point cloud processing software to enhance survey-grade lidar applications.

The system is designed to provide enhanced data density, accuracy, and precision for aerial surveying. It combines lidar, an accurate positioning and orientation system and a full-frame industrial camera in a compact, lightweight package. It is suitable for a variety of UAVs, including the DJI Matrice 350.

The TrueView 540 features high-precision lidar technology comparable to high-end industry-standard payloads in terms of range, density and accuracy. It will be made available through GeoCue and its authorized distributors.

GeoCue, geocue.com

GNSS Solution

Combined with Septentrio’s mosaic-X5 module

The SparkFun real-time kinematics (RTK) mosaic-X5 uses the multi-constellation, multi-frequency capabilities of the Septentrio mosaic-X5 module, which aims to improve accuracy and reliability in a variety of position applications.

The RTK mosaic-X5 is a 448-channel receiver that supports all four Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) — GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo — and one of the two regional ones, NavIC. It can function as both an RTK base and rover, which allows users to achieve horizontal positioning accuracy down to 6 mm and updates at a rate of 100 Hz.

The device incorporates the Espressif ESP32-WROVER processor, which allows for high-speed processing and a variety of connectivity options. The ESP32 provides the device with USB-C, Ethernet-over-USB and an Ethernet to WiFi Bridge mode to ensure seamless integration into any project setup.

The device also has power flexibility, including USB-C, Power-over-Ethernet, and external DC sources, along with data logging in multiple formats such as RINEX and NMEA. Housed in a custom-designed aluminum case, the RTK mosaic-X5 features a comprehensive web server interface to simplify configuration and monitoring.

SparkFun Electronics, sparkfun.com

Hybrid Mobile Mapping Solution

Combines mobile scanning with a stationary mode

The X70GO SLAM laser scanner is designed for fast and efficient large-area surveys. It combines mobile scanning with a stationary mode to scan with high resolution to enhance overall surveying capabilities.

X70GO is a real-time 3D model reconstruction device that integrates an inertial navigation module, high-performance computer and storage system. It is equipped with a 360° rotating head, which, combined with the SLAM algorithm, can generate high-precision point cloud data. The built-in 512GB memory disk stores survey results and the dismountable handle has a 1.5-hour battery life.

A 12MP RGB camera offers texture information, while a visual camera aims to enhance the real-time preview with the GOapp. Mapping results can be generated immediately inside the scanner. Users can then color the points and improve their accuracy during post-processing with GOpost software.

The system comes with a hybrid scanning capability. The X-Whizz mode combines the advantages of SLAM mode with the resolution of a static scan, which eliminates the need for multiple scan stations. Users can move around the scene to collect the entire 3D point cloud without time-consuming cloud-to-cloud alignment.

The technology incorporated in the new scanner is designed to provide extended range, a higher number of points per second and advanced onboard processing algorithms. The SLAM laser scanner is well-suited for challenging environments and can be used in a variety of applications, including BIM, industrial sites, real estate, heritage preservation, tunnels and mining.

Users can add an RTK module to set a point cloud in a global coordinate system. This can support adding GNSS information to that from lidar and the inertial measurement unit (IMU) in the SLAM algorithm. In situations with limited GPS connectivity – such as indoors or in challenging environments – the system will rely on lidar and the IMU for positioning purposes.

Stonex, stonex.it

Remote Sensing Payload

Integrates with UAVs and other platforms

The RESEPI lidar Gen-II remote sensing payload instrument comes in three modes: aerial mode for comprehensive airborne data collection, mobile mode for dynamic vehicular data collection and a versatile handheld/backpack that aims to provide portability and ease of use for ground personnel.

The RESEPI lidar Gen-II has a 175% increase in computing power, designed to speed up processing and enhance efficiency during complex tasks. Its memory capacity has been increased by 700%, which allows for extensive data handling and improved system performance. The system’s 50% increase in storage capacity aims to facilitate longer durations of data collection without frequent offloads.

The Gen-II features seamless integration capabilities with UAVs and other platforms. The system’s sensor-agnostic design allows for external sensors to be easily integrated, including lidar and cameras. It also can compute point clouds, trajectories and solutions in real-time, which is critical in time-sensitive missions. The system can be used in a variety of applications including mapping, inspection, autonomous vehicles, navigation and robotics.

Inertial Labs, inertiallabs.com

Mapping Software

With upgraded cloud capabilities

The Correlator3D mapping software now has upgraded cloud capabilities. With its distributed processing capabilities, Correlator3D allows users to scale their processing to match individual operational needs.

With the upgrade, Correlator3D can process large mapping projects and deliver results from UAV, aircraft and satellite imagery. It features a software package – a patented, end-to-end photogrammetry solution — designed to generate high-quality geospatial data from a variety of sources, including satellite and aerial imagery and UAVs. The upgrade aims to improve the technology’s performance in diverse cloud scenarios.

Correlator3D is designed to provide aerial triangulation (AT) and generate dense digital surface models (DSM), precise digital terrain models (DTM), point clouds, orthomosaics, 3D models and vectorized 3D features. By using GPU technology and multi-core CPUs, Correlator3D offers enhanced processing speed to support the rapid production of large datasets.

SimActive, simactive.com

MOBILE

Handheld GNSS Data Collector

Ideal for construction surveying

TDC6 is a handheld GNSS data collector designed for high-performance construction surveying. The device allows contractors to work with more complex data sets more effectively in the field, connect to the office for on-the-spot approvals, and quickly communicate changes to field crews.

The small, rugged device offers integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, built-in cameras and 5G compatibility in a lightweight, shock-, dust- and water-resistant package. The device integrates seamlessly with Trimble data collection applications, including Trimble TerraFlex GIS software and Trimble Access survey field software, as well as third-party apps such as Esri ArcGIS Field Maps.

Trimble Geospatial, geospatial.trimble.com

Military-Grade Antennas

Designed for mission-critical applications

This advanced military-grade antenna product line includes ruggedized GPS, manpack omni and vehicle omni antennas. The products are designed for mission-critical applications such as vehicle navigation, personnel communications, vehicle communications, electronic warfare, and jamming.

The antennas meet MIL-STD-810 to offer durability while adhering to strict quality standards. The antennas also are compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), which makes them suitable for government and defense applications.

Built to withstand tough conditions, these antennas feature heavy-duty construction and a rugged design for long-lasting performance in challenging environments. They are designed to perform in extreme weather conditions and on rough terrains.

Its robust construction and NATO/U.S. standard mounting options aim to simplify integration into various setups during critical operations.

Fairview Microwave, fairviewmicrowave.com

Outdoor Augmented Reality System

With 3D scanning capabilities

SiteVision Software 5.0 is a high-accuracy outdoor augmented reality system, now with a 3D scan tool. The new 3D scan tool allows users to use lidar sensors available on some Apple Pro devices. The Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver is designed to capture point clouds efficiently and accurately with a single handheld solution.

Users can visualize 3D scan data directly in the field with SiteVision’s augmented reality view. The software allows users to create as-builts of the job site on the go, measure and plan resource allocation, reduce scan times, supplement UAV data and more by combining scanning and precision in a mobile solution. The product aims to facilitate practical and accessible field-to-office workflows for surveyors, contractors and engineers.

Trimble Geospatial, geospatial.trimble.com

OEM

Two LTE Modules

With integrated GNSS

The LTE-M cellular module series, the SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52, are designed to meet the needs of industrial applications requiring both positioning and wireless communication capabilities. Based on the u-blox UBX-R52 cellular chip, these modules are designed for a variety of internet of things (IoT) use cases, including both fixed and mobile applications.

The UBX-R52 chip is designed to simplify product design by reducing the need for additional components. It includes SpotNow, a positioning function developed by u-blox, which aims to provide location data with an accuracy of up to 10 m within a few seconds. This function is targeted at applications requiring occasional tracking, such as waste management, personal trackers and industrial machinery.

The chip’s uCPU feature allows the execution of custom software directly on the chip and eliminates the necessity for an external microcontroller unit (MCU). The smart connection manager (uSCM) is a feature designed to manage connectivity automatically, focusing on optimizing performance or minimizing power consumption under varying connection conditions.

The R52 series introduces the SARA-R520M10 combo module, which is equipped with an integrated u-blox M10 GNSS receiver. This module is designed to provide simultaneous GNSS and cellular connectivity, supporting applications that require continuous or periodic tracking with features such as low power consumption, improved time-to-first-fix (TTFF) and increased RF sensitivity.

Unlike many LTE-M modules that typically offer an RF output power of 20-21 dBm, the new R52 series modules offer a higher output power of 23 dBm to improve connectivity in difficult coverage areas. The LEXI-R52 offers the same functionalities as the SARA-R52 but comes in a smaller form factor, making it ideal for applications with space constraints, such as wearable technology.

These additions to u-blox’s LTE-M module portfolio are designed to address the integration of GNSS and wireless communication in industrial IoT applications, offering solutions for a range of use cases that require robust connectivity.

u-blox, u-blox.com

UAV

GNSS-Denied Navigation Kit

For challenging environments

This GNSS-denied navigation kit is designed to offer navigation capabilities in challenging environments. It combines UAV Navigation’s attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), the POLAR-300, with its Visual Navigation System, the VNS01, to offer advanced dead reckoning navigation capabilities with minimal drift.

The technology has error rates as low as 0% to 1% over covered distances. This is made possible by the kit’s visual-based technology, which allows for precise attitude and position estimation to stabilize flights in challenging conditions. The kit is equipped with advanced algorithms that can detect and counter sophisticated spoofing and jamming techniques to offer reliable and secure navigation, even in the face of potential signal disruptions. The kit can be used in both civil and defense sectors.

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, uavnavigation.com

Lidar UAV Solution

Offers immediate access to terrain information

The lidar UAV mapping solution combines the WingtraOne GEN II UAV with a newly developed lidar sensor. This integration aims to advance UAV lidar efficiency, increase accuracy and simplify integration.

The solution incorporates a Hesai scanner, Inertial Labs IMU and NovAtel GNSS receiver designed to optimize data acquisition and reduce the need for post-processing strip alignment. This advancement offers immediate access to precise terrain information following each flight and enhances the efficiency of mapping and photogrammetric analysis in various sectors.

One of the key features of the lidar system is its reduced field time, with no calibration needed and a one-minute initialization process. The Wingtra lidar application and the system’s automated features offer a streamlined data capture process, which makes it accessible even to those new to lidar technology.

The solution offers a vertical accuracy of 3 cm from a 60 m flight height, with leading point density in its class. The WingtraOne GEN II’s design and automated flight patterns offer consistent results across different pilots.

Wingtra, wingtra.com

MACHINE CONTROL

GNSS Smart Antenna

Designed for industrial environments

AntaRx-Si3 is a GNSS/INS smart antenna housed in an ultra-rugged enclosure, designed for straightforward installation on machinery such as agricultural robots. It combines Septentrio’s centimeter-level GNSS positioning with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) within the same enclosure as the GNSS antenna, which uses FUSE+ technology.

The AntaRx-Si3 is designed for challenging industrial environments where GNSS signals are at risk of obstruction, such as under heavy foliage. The antenna’s exterior is crafted from impact-resistant polycarbonate with an IP69K rating and can withstand significant shocks, vibrations, and harsh environmental conditions.

It uses Septentrio’s GNSS+ algorithms to offer advanced multipath mitigation to operate in environments where satellite signals could be reflected off surrounding machinery or structures, such as silos. The antenna delivers high update rates and low latency positioning, which are crucial for the control loops of autonomous movements or rotations.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

3D Machine Control Software

Suitable for construction sites

The Leica MC1 software platform is designed to guide and automate machine control solutions.

Leica MC1 machine control software continues to evolve toward achieving a smart digital reality, with features such as Modify Models and surface logging. It compares the design model to the actual position of the machine’s cutting edge, such as the bucket or blade edge. The technology aims to assist operators in positioning machinery to achieve the planned design while allowing for a live digital representation of the progress. The software automatically controls the position of the machine’s cutting edge.

It is carried by the rugged hardware platform, the Leica MCP80 panel and MDS Series docking station, offering an interchangeable panel between machines on a job site. The MC1 platform is supported by the cloud-based Leica ConX productivity platform to offer more efficient management of heavy construction projects.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, leica-geosystems.com