Launchpad: Drone parachute, GNSS modules, antennas

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the October 2020 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

GNSS antennas

Active and passive

A new range of high-precision GNSS antennas is designed for superior accuracy and reliability, with both active external antennas and passive internal ceramic antennas. The antennas provide precision, high bandwidth, and an advanced signal design for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, IRNSS and SBAS navigation. They are designed for demanding GPS applications that require centimeter-level accuracy by combining precise point positioning (PPP) of L1 and L2 or by combining L1 and L5 bands with real-time kinematic (RTK) satellite navigation. Applications include aviation safety, UAVs, transportation, autonomous vehicles, agriculture and land and hydrographic surveys.

2J Antennas, 2j-antennas.com

Helical Antenna

For high-accuracy positioning

The HC976 housed and HC976E embedded helical antennas are light and compact, suitable for applications ranging from autonomous navigation to GNSS timing. Both models support GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L6, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1/E6, and BeiDou-B1/B3 frequency bands as well as regional augmentation systems and high-precision L-band correction services. The HC976 and HC976E support QZSS-L6, Galileo-E6 and BeiDou-B3. The HC976 is 44 x 62 millimeters and weighs 42 grams. It features a precision-tuned helical element that provides an excellent axial ratio and operates without the requirement of a ground plane, making it suitable for a wide variety of high-precision applications.

Tallysman, tallysman.com

Timing module

With nanosecond-level accuracy

The mosaic-T GPS/GNSS receiver module is built for resilient and precise time and frequency synchronization under challenging conditions. Its multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS technology with AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation algorithms allows mosaic-T to achieve maximal availability even in the presence of GNSS jamming or spoofing. The compact surface-mount module is designed for automated assembly and high-volume production. Mosaic-T delivers timing and has additional inputs for an external high-accuracy clock.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

Inertial system

For autonomous vehicles, surveying

The HGuide n380 inertial navigation system (INS) communicates an object’s position, orientation and velocity when GNSS signals are unavailable. It is built to withstand harsh environments in the air, on land or at sea. It is designed to meet the need for a small, high-performance INS for 3D mapping, surveying and other applications where space is at a premium. It is composed of Honeywell’s HGuide i300 inertial measurement unit (IMU), a GNSS receiver and Honeywell’s proprietary sensor-fusion software, which is based on the algorithms used for navigation on millions of aircraft every day.

Honeywell, honeywell.com

Mobility module

Integrates dead reckoning, RTK

The LC29D eMobility module is a sub-meter-level GNSS module that integrates dead-reckoning and multi-band (L1/L5) real-time kinematic (RTK) algorithm technologies with fast convergence times and reliable performance. The module supports dual-band GNSS raw data output and integrates a 6-axis IMU sensor to deliver high-accuracy positioning performance in seconds. Based on the Broadcom BCM47758 GNSS chip, the LC29D can concurrently receive signals from up to six constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, IRNSS, BeiDou and QZSS), which maximizes the availability of sub-meter level accuracy. It offers a position update rate of up to 30 Hz (fusion output), enabling dynamic applications like shared emobility, delivery robots and precision agriculture to receive position information with lower latency.

Quectel Wireless Solutions, quectel.com

SURVEYING & MAPPING

Lidar series

Collects 3D and geospatial data

The AlphaUni 300/900/1300 lidar series provides light, versatile long-range laser scanner systems for the high-end market. The series provides optimized data sets powered by advanced GNSS/inertial navigation system (INS) sensors and long-range Riegl scanners. AlphaUni’s design adapts to a variety of applications and can be installed on a variety of platforms, including multi-rotor UAV, fixed-wing vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) UAV, vehicles, rail trolleys, backpacks, boats and more.

CHC Navigation, www.chcnav.com

GNSS receiver

With multi-touch screen

The F100 GNSS receiver, an upgrade to the F90, is designed to meet surveyors’ demands for high field performance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. It tracks multiple constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou) and can maximize the acquisition and tracking process with all-in-view GNSS frequencies. The 1.45-inch color LCD display is a multi-touch capacitive screen. The F100 has 32GB of internal memory. Its integrated second-generation web user interface control is compatible with all devices and browsers.

Geneq, www.geneq.com

Windows software

Uses all four constellations

Eos Tools Pro for Windows 10 implements powerful new features that enable users to exploit all four global GNSS constellations and a state-of-the-art NTRIP client to access real-time kinematic (RTK) bases and RTK networks all over the world via NTRIP, Direct IP and wireless radios. It provides the latest support for Windows Geolocation and other features by Microsoft to allow customers to use high-accuracy locations directly in their apps, such as RTK network/RTK base connectivity, support for all new Beidou and Galileo satellites, and SafeRTK functionality for areas with marginal cellular coverage. Features for app developers are also available.

Eos Positioning Systems, eos-gnss.com

Microsoft, microsoft.com

UAV

Multi-rotor drone

Optimized for lidar

The BB4 UAV high-end multi-rotor drone is optimized for the AlphaUni 300/900/1300 lidar series. Its modular design simplifies deployment in just a few minutes. Its 7-kg payload breaks the capacity barrier, and its more than 45 minutes of flight time increases the airborne lidar survey ability. The redundant CHCNAV and DJI inertial measurement unit (IMU) and GNSS unit provide reliable centimeter real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning, meeting the demand for high accuracy in the geospatial and mapping industries.

CHC Navigation, www.chcnav.com

Medical delivery system

Speeds receipt of essential supplies

The ADNET autonomous delivery network is a technical solution to transport medical samples and quarantine materials in cities. It uses an RA3 drone, unmanned vehicle RG1 and RH1 hub station to deliver medical supplies without relying on manpower, alleviating time spent in traffic and the cost of traditional delivery. Supplies retrieved by the RG1 vehicle are delivered to the RH1 hub for sorting and redirecting, while the drone transfers the supplies between hubs. The RG1 then delivers goods on the receiving end. The system was demonstrated during China’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control period, reducing contact between samples and personnel.

Terra Drone, terra-drone.net

Antwork Robotics, antwork.link

Autopilot

For manufacturers of aerial targets

The VECTOR-400 is a compact autopilot designed specifically for unmanned aerial vehicles. It features a robust enclosure and a military-grade connector for harsh environments (MIL-STD 810 and MIL-STD 461). Features enable sea-skimming (extremely low-level flight) and the capability to navigate without GNSS. The VECTOR-400 is able to continue a mission in case of individual sensor failure and when subject to jamming, maintaining accurate estimations of attitude and position. Advanced algorithms provide stall prevention and the ability to carry out an efficient gliding maneuver in case of engine failure. Its air data attitude and heading reference system and inertial navigation system provide high-precision attitude information and reliable navigation under demanding circumstances.

UAV Navigation, uavnavigation.com

Interceptor drone

Deters careless and criminal drones

The F700 DroneHunter UAS is a radar-based autonomous interceptor drone for tracking and stopping dangerous drones. Its flexible undercarriage offers interchangeable counter measures for single, multiple or swarm-based threats, while its lightweight carbon-fiber frame enables quick speed and response. The F700 can carry multiple types of anti-drone countermeasures and deploy them in real time, based on which dynamic threat is detected miles beyond the protected area. The pogo pins and payload snaps of the undercarriage are integrated with artificial intelligence for firing and flight software.

Fortem Technologies, fortemtech.com

Parachute system

Protects investment in drone, sensors

Drones equipped with cost-intensive cameras and sensors need protection in the event of a flight-system failure. A parachute system for the DJI M210 drone is now available. Both commercial and emergency response operations are using the M210; its design and flexibility allow for a variety of industry-specific applications. The DRS-M210 parachute system is designed to ensure high pendulum and wind stability, allowing a damaged drone to land safely with minimal impact.

Drone Rescue Systems, dronerescue.com

TRANSPORTATION

Aircraft panel display

Altitude indicator (AI) or directional gyro (DG) replacement

The AV-30-C aircraft panel display adds a suite of in-flight information for pilots, including GPS navigational data, a probeless angle of attack indicator, baro-corrected altitude, indicated/vertical/true airspeed, non-slaved heading, bus voltage and G load. It is designed to fit into any aircraft with a 3 1/8-inch round instrument slot without cutting or modifying the panel. It is authorized for FAR Part 23 Class 1 and Class 2 aircraft listed on the AV-30-C Approved Model List (AML), containing 635 aircraft models including Cessna, Piper, Beechcraft, American Champion, Maule, Boeing, Swift, Mooney, Aviat and others.

UAvionix, uavionix.com

Computer with GNSS

Certified for rolling rail stock

The R3S series of rugged, EN-50155-certified fanless vehicle/rail computers is equipped with a u-blox NEO-M8N module, which receives GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou with the default set for GPS + GLONASS dual band. The series offers power-efficient performance for consolidating in-vehicle workloads such as video surveillance, control/monitoring, passenger information and Wi-Fi hotspot sharing. For edge-to-cloud connectivity, R3S uses its internal GPS/GLONASS chipsets for GPS tracking and has two M.2 slots with up to 4x SIM card readers for failover LTE connection. To ensure proper operations in moving vehicles, the series is certified with EN50155, EN50121-3-2, EN50121-4, EN50125-3, EN45545 and E13 standards and has passed MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance certifications. The series can operate under a wide temperature range and offers excellent reliability in harsh railway settings. It has one external removable 2.5-inch HDD/SSD drive bay for recorded footage storage. For consolidating in-vehicle workloads such as in-vehicle control/monitoring and passenger information, the R3S features a variety of I/O support, including 2x HDMI, DI/DO, 3x COM/CAN BUS and 4xUSB ports.

Lanner Electronics, lannerinc.com

u-blox, ublox.com