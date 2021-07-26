Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Launch of first Glonass-K2 satellite postponed until 2022

July 26, 2021  - By
0 Comments
Image: GPS World

Russia has postponed the launch of its first next-generation Glonass-K2 satellite until early in 2022, according to a report from TASS. The launch was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. The delay is due to a portion of onboard equipment requiring further work following a ground-based test run.

Glonass-K2 is the next-generation navigation satellite of Russia’s GLONASS positioning system. The K2 satellites are expected to provide navigation precision of less than 30 cm.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment