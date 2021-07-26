Launch of first Glonass-K2 satellite postponed until 2022

Russia has postponed the launch of its first next-generation Glonass-K2 satellite until early in 2022, according to a report from TASS. The launch was originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. The delay is due to a portion of onboard equipment requiring further work following a ground-based test run.

Glonass-K2 is the next-generation navigation satellite of Russia’s GLONASS positioning system. The K2 satellites are expected to provide navigation precision of less than 30 cm.