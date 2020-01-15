Janam unveils rugged tablet with u-blox inside

The HT1 is a slim, light, powerful “Android Enterprise Recommended” tablet

Janam Technologies, a provider of rugged mobile computers that capture data and communicate wirelessly, has introduced a powerful and advanced 8-inch rugged tablet. The HT1 is designed to improve line of business applications including put-away and replenishment, cross docking, shipping and receiving, inventory management, merchandising and clientele management.

Besides a stylish design paired with military-grade ruggedness, the HT1 offers dual-frequency GNSS using the u-blox M8 chip. It can provide accuracy within three feet in open skies and 15 feet in denser environments.

Janam introduced the tablet at the National Retail Federation Annual Conference and Expo (NRF 2020), taking place Jan. 11-14 in New York City.

As part of Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) program, Janam’s HT1 completed rigorous testing and is guaranteed to meet the most demanding enterprise-level requirements. AER certification also ensures a seamless deployment, familiar user experience and secure managed updates to deliver immediate improvements in productivity.

HT1 Facts