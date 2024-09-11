Jammertest 2024 is underway

GNSS jamming trials have begun on the Island of Andøya in Northwestern Norway as part of Jammertest 2024. This event features both simple and sophisticated staged spoofing and jamming attacks, allowing participants to identify potential strengths and weaknesses in their GNSS-based systems.

The increasing frequency of jamming and spoofing incidents, particularly affecting Northern Norway and possibly linked to Russian activities, drives the demand for more resistant GNSS and non-GNSS-based contingency systems. In response, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has called for the development of alternative means of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) provisions to protect against GNSS jamming in maritime navigation.

During Jammertest 2024, researchers from both public and private sectors are assessing how effectively existing and new technology systems can withstand jamming and spoofing attacks in real-world scenarios. One of the staged jamming attacks, taking place from Sept. 4-13, 2024, is occurring on two stretches of road near Bleik, a small coastal town on Andøya Island. This trial was approved by Norway’s National Communications Authority and is being carried out by the Public Roads Administration, Defense Research Institute, Norwegian Space Center, and other partners.

Later in September 2024, the Defense Research Institute will conduct military jamming tests on Andøya, focusing on operational testing of military weapons systems and loss of GPS signals. Local inhabitants have been notified that they may experience relatively short-lived GNSS disruption during these trials, most of which will involve GPS jamming but not spoofing or meaconing.This year marks the third consecutive year that Jammertest is being held on Andøya, which is also the site of Norway’s Andøya Space Center.

The event has garnered record-high interest worldwide, with more than 300 applicants for Jammertest 2024. During the 2023 edition, 264 comprehensive tests were conducted, exploring various topics such as sensor fusion, radio frequency interference (RFI) countermeasures, and combinations of GNSS with alternative positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions