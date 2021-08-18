Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ISRO offers free online GNSS course for students, pros

August 18, 2021  - By
Logo: Indian Space Research OrganisationThe Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a free online course on GNSS for students and professionals Sept. 13-24.

The course is the 87th outreach program conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), an ISRO division.

The GNSS course provides an introduction to GPS and GNSS, receivers, processing methods, errors and accuracy.

Courses are also available on geographic information systems and remote sensing.

