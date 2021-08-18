ISRO offers free online GNSS course for students, pros

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a free online course on GNSS for students and professionals Sept. 13-24.

The course is the 87th outreach program conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), an ISRO division.

The GNSS course provides an introduction to GPS and GNSS, receivers, processing methods, errors and accuracy.

Courses are also available on geographic information systems and remote sensing.

Learn more at the website.