ION names 2021 executive committee, council and standing committee chairs

The Institute of Navigation (ION) has announced the new members of its Executive Committee, Council and Standing Committee Chairs following its Annual Awards during the ION International Technical Meeting and Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications Meeting, both held virtually Jan. 25-28.

The ION Executive Committee, Council and Standing Committee Chairs will serve a two-year term.

“ION has a distinguished and passionate group of positioning, navigation and timing professionals in key positions to advance the goals of the organization.” said Lisa Beaty, executive director at ION.

The new members include:

ION Executive Committee

• President: Frank van Diggelen, Google

• Executive Vice President: Sherman Lo, Stanford University

• Treasurer: Frank van Graas, Ohio University

• Eastern Region Vice President: Jason Rife, Tufts University

• Western Region Vice President: Tim Murphy, The Boeing Company

• Satellite Division Chair: Patricia Doherty, Boston College

• Military Division Chair: John Langer, The Aerospace Corporation

• Immediate Past President: Y. Jade Morton, University of Colorado at Boulder

Council members

• Eastern Council Member-at-Large: Seebany Datta-Barua, Illinois Institute of Technology

• Eastern Council Member-at Large, Sanjeev Gunawardena, Air Force Institute of Technology

• Western Council Member-at-Large: Paul McBurney, OneNav

• Western Council Member-at-Large: Jihye Park, Oregon State University

Technical representatives

• Fabio Dovis, Politecnico Di Torino, Italy

• Christoph Gunther, German Aerospace Center, Germany

• Allison Kealy, RMIT University, Australia

• Nobuaki Kubo, Tokyo University of Marine Science & Technology, Japan

• Alexander Mitelman, AMM Technical Consulting

• Madeleine Naudeau, Air Force Research Laboratory

• Laura Norman, NovAtel, Canada

Standing Committee Chairs

• Awards Chair: Michael Meurer, German Aerospace Center, Germany

• Bylaws Committee: Deborah Lawrence, Federal Aviation Administration

• Ethics Chair: Heidi Kuusniemi, University of Vaasa & Finnish Geospatial Research Institute, Finland

• Fellow Selection Chair: Terry Moore, United Kingdom

• Finance Chair: Gary McGraw, Collins Aerospace

• Meetings Chair: Jeff Martin, Spirent Federal Systems

• Membership Chair: Okuary Osechas, German Aerospace Center, Germany

• Nominating Chair: Y. Jade Morton, University of Colorado at Boulder

• Publications Chair: Richard B. Langley, University of New Brunswick, Canada

• Technical Committee Chair: Sherman Lo, Stanford University