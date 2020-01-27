ION Fellows named: Rodriguez, Gao, Humphreys

The Institute of Navigation (ION) announced the recipients of the 2020 Fellow memberships during the ION International Technical Meeting (ITM) and Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications (PTTI) held Jan. 21- 24 in San Diego, California.

Election to Fellow membership recognizes sustained professional accomplishments that have significantly contributed to the advancement of the arts and sciences of Positioning, Navigation and/or Timing (PNT) in the areas of technology, management, practice or teaching and a demonstrated and sustained impact on the PNT community.

Fellows have maintained an observable presence in the ION community over the long term, including contributions to ION programs and publications.

José Ángel Ávila Rodríguez has been elected for his pioneering contributions to the design of the Galileo signal plan, and leadership in the modernization of Galileo.

Yang Gao has been elected for significant contribution to the development, dissemination and commercialization of high-precision GNSS technologies; and for significant educational and training impact on navigation engineers and professionals.

Todd E. Humphreys has been elected for significant and fundamental contributions to PNT security and precise GNSS positioning for the mass market, and for dedication to GNSS education and outreach.