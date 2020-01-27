ION award winners honored for GNSS and PNT contributions

The Institute of Navigation (ION) presented its annual awards during the ION International Technical Meeting (ITM) and Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications (PTTI) meeting in San Diego, California, Jan. 21-24.

The ION Annual Awards Program is sponsored by The Institute of Navigation to recognize individuals making significant contributions or demonstrating outstanding performance relating to the art and science of navigation.

Ramsey Faragher received the Per Enge Early Achievement Award for outstanding innovations in mobile positioning and navigation, and in particular for pioneering the revolutionary SuperCorrelation technology. The Per Enge Early Achievement Award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions made early in one’s career.

Pascal Rochat received the Distinguished PTTI Service Award for advancing the state-of-the-art in high stability atomic clocks and for producing the only space-based H-maser in the world, operating on all Galileo satellites. The Distinguished PTTI Service Award is presented to recognize outstanding contributions related to the management of PTTI systems.

Jordan D. Larson, Demoz Gebre-Egziabher and Jason H. Rife received the Samuel M. Burka Award for their paper “Gaussian-Pareto Overbounding of DGNSS Pseudoranges from CORS” published in the Spring 2019 issue of NAVIGATION, Journal of The Institute of Navigation, Vol. 66, No. 1, pp. 139-150. The Samuel M. Burka Award recognizes outstanding achievement in the preparation of a paper advancing the art and science of positioning, navigation and timing.

Joseph J. Rushanan received the Captain P. V. H. Weems Award for sustained contributions to the design of GPS, including M-code, the L1C signal, and the promotion of assurance concepts for all GPS users. The Captain P. V. H. Weems Award is presented to individuals for continuing contributions to the art and science of navigation.

André Hauschild received the Tycho Brahe Award for outstanding and sustained contributions in the field of GNSS-based navigation, timing and attitude determination of space vehicles. The Tycho Brahe Award is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the science of space navigation, guidance and control.

James J. Miller received the Norman P. Hays Award for exemplary leadership in establishing and sponsoring the National Space-based Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Advisory Board to serve the worldwide user community. The Norman P. Hays Award is given in recognition of outstanding encouragement, inspiration and support contributing to the advancement of navigation.

Zaher (Zak) M. Kassas received the Thomas L. Thurlow Award for foundational work in the theory and practice of exploiting signals of opportunity for accurate and reliable positioning, navigation and timing. The Thomas L. Thurlow Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the science of navigation.

Suneel I. Sheikh received the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his visionary leadership in promoting positioning, navigation and timing education through the establishment, promotion and administration of the ION Satellite Division’s Autonomous Snowplow Competition. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes extraordinary service to The Institute of Navigation.