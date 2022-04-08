Improved 1Data Gateway provides new localization options

1Spatial is improving its platform, adding a new language option and user experience enhancements to its data submission portal 1Data Gateway.

Features in 1Data Gateway 2.5 are designed to make it easier for data contributors to submit their data. An Optional Data Submission feature allows contributors to submit exceptions to validations, and new integration with Esri ArcGIS Online adds a simple method of user authentication and authorization.

A new Welsh-language option and updated support for 1Integrate 3.2 are included. Areas improved include schema mapping, allowing contributors to see the target schema and easily select attributes from dropdown menus.

“This release is great for data contributors and streamlining our processes,” said Michael Martin, director of Consultancy at 1Spatial Inc. “We’re using new email notifications to receive an email upon successful submission, or for submissions that need my attention. Authenticating and authorizing via ArcGIS Online makes user-group maintenance easier, and the new Schema mapping is now also so much quicker, with easy selection of attributes from the target schema. Overall, this release is a huge time saver.”

“This new release comes with many improvements to the user interface,” said Ricardo Cifres, senior product manager for 1Data Gateway. “The possibility of copying assignments as well as deleting projects, specifications and assignments makes the administrators’ lives even easier, and new PDF reports provide clear and concise information. We’ve also continued expanding our localization options, adding Welsh language to support a national project, and we have more languages in the pipeline. 1Data Gateway truly brings our rules-based technology to a worldwide audience.”

1Data Gateway is used with 1Integrate to ensure compliance of data for use across the enterprise and provides automated data validation, cleaning, transformation and enhancement. It enables users to assess the quality of data to ensure it meets defined specifications and is fit for purpose.