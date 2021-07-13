Impact of ION ‘NAVIGATION’ journal continues to grow

This is the sixth consecutive year of growth of the journal’s impact factor

The Institute of Navigation announces that its quarterly journal, “NAVIGATION, The Journal of The Institute of Navigation,” has recorded its sixth consecutive year of growth of the publication’s Journal Impact Factor (JIF).

The JIF, an index that calculates the yearly average number of citations to recent articles published in a journal, is considered a bellwether of the relative importance of a journal within its field. A journal with a higher impact factor generally is viewed as being more important than those with a lower impact factor due to its citation rate.

NAVIGATION’s JIF has now increased to 2.1, representing a consecutive seven-year increase.

NAVIGATION’s JIF growth reflects the continued focus and leadership of the Journal’s Editor, Richard B. Langley, who is also the editor of GPS World’s Innovation column. Also key to NAVIGATION’s grown is its editorial board, which includes: Penina Axelrad, Daniele Borio, Michael Braasch, Liang Chen, Pau Closas, James Curran, Naser El-Sheimy, Paul Groves, André Hauschild, Christopher Hegarty, Changdon Kee, Jiyun Lee, Sherman Lo, Gary McGraw, Michael Meurer, Thomas Pany, Boris Pervan, Jason Rife, Andrey Soloviev, Todd Walter, Zheng Yao and Zhen Zhu, and the Journal’s Managing Editor Lisa Beaty.

NAVIGATION is the leading peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing articles on all areas related to the science and art of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and is indexed and abstracted in