IFEN enhances its NCS Nova GNSS simulator

New Galileo OS SIS ICD V2.0 is now fully supported by IFEN’s NCS Nova GNSS simulator

IFEN GmbH, a leading manufacturer of GNSS navigation test products and services, today announced that its NCS Nova GNSS simulator now fully supports the simulation of Galileo Open Service (OS) signal improvements based on the new Galileo OS SIS ICD V2.0.

The NCS Nova GNSS simulator is a high-end, powerful and easy-to-use satellite navigation testing and R&D device. It is fully capable of multi-constellation and multi-frequency simulations for a wide range of GNSS applications. It provides multiple GNSS frequencies in one box.

A key enhancement to the NCS Nova GNSS simulator is comprehensive support of new Galileo OS signal message improvements on E1B. By enabling real-time simulation of the Galileo OS message improvements, the NCS Nova GNSS Simulator expands the user’s Galileo signal capability.

The NCS Nova GNSS simulator will, in future, also fully support the new Galileo E1B OS-Navigation Message Authentication (OS-NMA) and Galileo E6B High Accuracy Service (HAS) capabilities.

The GNSS simulator enhancements were developed through ESA’s Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAIVSP) Element 2, within the project STX2G.

“Through a simple software update, NCS Nova GNSS Simulator customers can automatically generate the new Galileo signal capabilities,” said Günter Heinrichs, head of Client Solutions at IFEN. “Adding Galileo OS signal improvement support to our NCS Nova GNSS simulator comes at the perfect time given the recent release of the Galileo OS SIS ICD V2.0 specification.”