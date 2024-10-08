How GPS aids in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Hurricane Helene has caused widespread devastation across the southeastern United States, leaving a trail of destruction more than 500 miles long from Florida to the Carolinas. The storm made landfall at the Big Bend of Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024, as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph.

The death toll has risen to at least 215 across six states, with hundreds more still unaccounted for, reported ABC News. More than 4.5 million people initially lost power due to the hurricane, with more than two million residents still without electricity days after the storm. Utility companies face significant challenges in restoring power due to blocked and damaged roads. The storm’s destruction has rendered many essential roads and bridges impassable, complicating recovery efforts.

Role of GNSS in Recovery

GNSS plays a crucial role in disaster recovery operations. These systems provide essential positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services critical for search and rescue efforts such as flood monitoring. GNSS technology enhances emergency services by enabling synchronized communication networks, providing precise location information and allowing for faster response times. With cell towers and electrical services down, GNSS empowers virtually all disaster recovery efforts.

Over the years, our reliance on GNSS has increased into an aspect of life we often overlook. Its importance is emphasized in times of disaster, PNT is critical.

A recent public safety announcement issued by the Space Force highlights that a critical component of any successful rescue operation is time. Knowing the precise location of landmarks, streets, buildings, emergency service resources and disaster relief sites reduces the time it takes to navigate challenging terrains to save lives. This information is critical to disaster relief teams and public safety personnel in order to protect life and reduce property loss. GPS serves as the fundamental technology in addressing these needs.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is also collecting flood data and repairing damaged streamgages to monitor water levels after Hurricane Helene.

USGS Mapping the Aftermath

As of Oct. 7, USGS provisional streamgage data indicate s that at least 34 new flood records were set across the southeast from flooding caused by Helene. Eighteen of these provisional records were set in North Carolina, with six in Tennessee, six in South Carolina, three in Florida and one in Georgia.

In Newport, Tennessee, USGS field crews were able to measure high-water marks left behind by flood waters and determined the Pigeon River reached a provisional peak water level of 29.72 ft. The previous record on this river was 21.40 ft, set in 1902.

As communities begin the long process of rebuilding, they face numerous challenges, including limited resources, prolonged power outages and disrupted communication systems. However, GPS serves as a backbone in the recovery process, highlighting its significance in times of disaster. The full extent of Hurricane Helene’s impact is still being assessed, with authorities warning the death toll may continue to rise as search and rescue efforts progress.