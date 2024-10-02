Honeywell unveils resilient EGI for GPS-denied environments

Honeywell has unveiled its resilient embedded GPS/inertial navigation system (EGI), designed to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare and meet U.S. government mandates for greater power competition. This navigation system integrates GPS and inertial navigation technologies to deliver precise position, velocity and timing information for various applications.

Expanding on Honeywell’s H-764 and FALCN, the EGI is specifically designed to fulfill military needs in areas where GPS jamming and spoofing are prominent. The system includes M-code capability, an atomic clock and open architecture compliance, allowing crucial mission flexibility with alternative positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) forms.

It allows for the seamless integration of various alternative PNT sources, including vision navigation, celestial navigation and magnetic navigation for continuous and accurate navigation even in the face of GPS threats.

Honeywell plans to make engineering units of this EGI available in early 2026, with certifiable units following shortly after. The company said this timeline allows for thorough testing and refinement, ensuring the system meets the reliability and performance required for critical military applications.