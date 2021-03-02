Hexagon partners with Navantia for Spanish Navy combat system

Navantia has selected Luciad — Hexagon’s platform for building advanced location intelligence and real-time situational awareness applications — to equip the combat system of five future F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy.

The agreement will also cover corresponding tests, validations and simulation environments, according to Hexagon’s Geospatial division.

Navantia and the Spanish Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the construction of the F-110 frigates in April 2019.

Starting in 2016, Hexagon’s Luciad was subjected to the strictest technical benchmarks by Navantia and the Spanish Navy, along with other comparable geospatial technologies on the market. Luciad surpassed the competition to secure the partnership.

Since then, Navantia has developed initial versions of the combat system, which integrates sensors, nautical cartography, AIS tracks and more.

“We are proud to support Navantia and the Spanish Navy,” said Jose Luis Peinado, vice president of Hexagon’s Geospatial division. “This partnership represents another step of our expansion in the defense market and is recognition of Hexagon as a leader in geospatial software for mission-critical environments, where robustness and high performance are key.”

As part of the new partnership, Navantia will join a growing list of systems integrators and defense ministries, including NATO, that have chosen Luciad as the engine for command and control, air defense, border surveillance, combat systems, intelligence and more.

Luciad enables intuitive and interactive map-centric views for aviation, smart cities and defense. It can connect to any database and more than 200 data formats, including real-time data with domain-specific standards. Users can guarantee the highest accuracy, as well as visualize situations in 2D and 3D with rich and flexible styling options.