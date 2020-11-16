Hexagon | NovAtel launches GNSS Resilience and Integrity Technology

Hexagon | NovAtel has debuted its GNSS Resilience and Integrity Technology (GRIT), a suite of firmware features enabling situational awareness and interference mitigation tools across applications and environments.

Available as a firmware option with NovAtel’s latest 7.08.00 release, GRIT combines NovAtel’s successful Interference Toolkit with the power of spoofing detection. Users can also choose an optional functionality enabling time-tagged snapshots of analog to digital samples through GRIT. The time-tagged digitized RF data allows users to characterize the RF environment and develop their own interference location algorithms, Hexagon | NovAtel said.

Through situational awareness techniques like spoofing detection, time-tagged data and interference mitigation such as anti-jam technology and digital filters, GRIT builds GNSS resiliency and integrity to better protect position, navigation and timing measurements, the company added.

“We’ve combined our world-class Interference Toolkit with new functionalities like time-tagged snapshots and spoofing detection to provide users with a comprehensive suite of mitigation tools,” said Sandy Kennedy, vice president of innovation at Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning Division. “Expanding our protection portfolio through this firmware suite to prioritize situational awareness and mitigation for anti-jam and anti-spoofing techniques makes it easier than ever for users across any industry to achieve assured PNT.”

GRIT, a non-controlled firmware-only solution, is available as a firmware upgrade for all NovAtel OEM7 receivers.