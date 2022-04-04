Hexagon AB freezes business operations in Russia

Because of circumstances following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hexagon AB has made the decision to freeze all business activities in Russia. Hexagon AB is a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies.

Hexagon already suspended all exports of hardware and software licenses to Russia and is now taking further steps to adapt to the current business situation.

Given the uncertainty of the outlook, these steps are constantly under review and will be adjusted if the situation changes.

About 2 percent of Hexagon’s annual turnover can be attributed to business in Russia, with approximately 200 people employed in the country.