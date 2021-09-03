Hemisphere GNSS launches new Outback Guidance MaveriX

Hemisphere GNSS has announced its new Outback Guidance MaveriX Precision AG Solution.

The new MaveriX Precision AG solution, built around the new MaveriX agriculture application software platform, provides guidance, steering and application control.

The MaveriX application software includes a new user interface that provides a tablet-like user experience with 3D graphics. The included adjustable widgets give users the freedom to customize their UI experience.

Included with MaveriX, the new M7 and M10 terminals with 7- and 10-inch form factors are the centerpiece of the solution. The M-series terminals deliver the latest display technology and provide an enhanced situational awareness for users and preferred features like auto-scaling and pinch-to-zoom capabilities.

The MaveriX solution provides centimeter-level performance via the new eDriveM1 steering controller.

The eDriveM1 offers AB Straight, AB Contour, Freeform Contour, and Circle Pivot guidance modes and supports Shuttle Shift, Reverse Steer, and the Outback Guidance eTurns feature for automated headland turns. The eDriveM1 can be paired with the ESi2 Electric Wheel, existing OEM Steer Ready, or hydraulic retrofit interfaces. Outback Guidance continues to offer machine specific installation kits for more than 1,500 machine models.

The A631 GNSS Smart Antenna delivers unmatched GNSS performance at scalable accuracy levels using RTK, SBAS, and Hemisphere’s Atlas L-Band service. The A631 supports RTK Base functionality when paired with the Outback RTK radio option.

The MaveriX technology platform supports the AC110 Rate and Section control to maximize your implement functions during planting, spraying and application tasks.

Hemisphere GNSS designs and manufactures heading and positioning products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L-band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision heading and positioning.