Hemisphere GNSS announces Outback Guidance MaveriX for precision ag

Hemisphere GNSS has announced the Outback Guidance MaveriX for precision agriculture. The solution is built around the new MaveriX agriculture application software platform to provide state-of-the-art guidance, steering and application control.

The MaveriX application software includes a new user interface that provides an innovative tablet-like user experience with improved 3D graphics. The included adjustable widgets give users the freedom to customize their UI experience.

“The announcement and the upcoming release of our new MaveriX solution is a key milestone for the Outback Guidance business and our loyal customer base,” said Jeff Farrar, general manager of Outback Guidance. “We are looking forward to building the Next Generation of Outback success for our customers on this new platform.”

New M7 and M10 terminals (7 inch and 10 inch) are the centerpiece of the MaveriX. The M-series terminals deliver the latest display technology. They provide enhanced situational awareness for users and preferred features like auto-scaling and pinch-to-zoom capabilities.

The MaveriX solution provides superior centimeter-level performance via the new eDriveM1 steering controller. The eDriveM1 offers AB Straight, AB Contour, Freeform Contour and Circle Pivot guidance modes and supports Shuttle Shift, Reverse Steer and the Outback Guidance eTurns feature for automated headland turns.

The eDriveM1 can be paired with the proven ESi2 Electric Wheel, existing OEM Steer Ready, or hydraulic retrofit interfaces.

Outback Guidance continues to offer machine specific installation kits for more than 1500 machine models. The A631 GNSS Smart Antenna delivers GNSS performance at scalable accuracy levels using real-time kinematic (RTK), SBAS and Hemisphere’s Atlas L-band service.

The A631 supports RTK base functionality when paired with the Outback RTK radio option. The powerful MaveriX technology platform supports the AC110 Rate and Section control to maximize implement functions during planting, spraying and application tasks.