GPSPatron seeks to protect critical infrastructure
GPSPatron is offering products and services to protect equipment, particularly GNSS-dependent critical infrastructure. Its GP-Probe TGE2 is designed to protect time servers against threats including spoofing, jamming, ionospheric scintillation and system errors. An embedded PPS phase-error measurement function enables reliable monitoring of the time server’s health by measuring the time offset between internal and external PPS.
The GP-Probe, in conjunction with GP-Cloud, allows development of robust, resilient clock-synchronization systems. GP-Cloud is a web application for monitoring the quality of the GNSS signal and detecting anomalies in RAW GNSS data.
Every second, the three-channel GP-Probe measures several signal parameters of all perceptible GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo satellites and sends them to GP-Cloud for real-time processing. GP-Cloud allows users to investigate GNSS signal parameters, recognize attack scenarios, and improve resiliency to current and future GNSS threats.
GPSPatron also provides laboratory testing services of GNSS equipment to identify vulnerabilities. It uses its own GP-Simulator to simulate spoofing attacks. Typical test objects are RTK base stations and time servers. Testing can help uncover possible attack scenarios.
GPSPatron offers its solutions as a service, providing monitoring without investments in new hardware and software, as well as leasing of equipment.
GP-PROBE TGE2 FEATURES
- Three RF channels enable spatial signal analysis to detect coherent spoofing
- 60 MHz RF signal analyzer for spectrum monitoring with FPGA-powered correlative peak analysis for non-coherent spoofing detection and interference classification
- Optional GP-Blocker with an embedded noise generator suppresses the most powerful counterfeit RF signals
- Authenticated PPS output for synchronization of external equipment
- PPS input for checking time server health and monitoring the entire synchronization system
- Optional GP-divider enables use of one GNSS antenna for two receivers
- Form factor of 19-inch rack, half-size
- Double power module: 110 – 220 AC, 18 – 75 DC
- Active/passive GNSS antenna support
- 4G modem and 100BASE-TX Ethernet for data transferring to GP-Cloud
- Web interface for configuration (HTTP or HTTPS)
