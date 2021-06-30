GPSPatron seeks to protect critical infrastructure

GPSPatron is offering products and services to protect equipment, particularly GNSS-dependent critical infrastructure. Its GP-Probe TGE2 is designed to protect time servers against threats including spoofing, jamming, ionospheric scintillation and system errors. An embedded PPS phase-error measurement function enables reliable monitoring of the time server’s health by measuring the time offset between internal and external PPS.

The GP-Probe, in conjunction with GP-Cloud, allows development of robust, resilient clock-synchronization systems. GP-Cloud is a web application for monitoring the quality of the GNSS signal and detecting anomalies in RAW GNSS data.

Every second, the three-channel GP-Probe measures several signal parameters of all perceptible GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo satellites and sends them to GP-Cloud for real-time processing. GP-Cloud allows users to investigate GNSS signal parameters, recognize attack scenarios, and improve resiliency to current and future GNSS threats.

GPSPatron also provides laboratory testing services of GNSS equipment to identify vulnerabilities. It uses its own GP-Simulator to simulate spoofing attacks. Typical test objects are RTK base stations and time servers. Testing can help uncover possible attack scenarios.

GPSPatron offers its solutions as a service, providing monitoring without investments in new hardware and software, as well as leasing of equipment.

GP-PROBE TGE2 FEATURES