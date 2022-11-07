GPS integrity system Skysweeper monitors GPS signals for interference

Canadian-based technology company SJAWS Technologies has developed a GPS monitoring system to assure the reliability of signals. The company’s Skysweeper service monitors the integrity of GPS signals and alerts users when interference occurs.

“The GPS navigation signals that maritime, terrestrial and aviation industries rely on are all vulnerable to interference and manipulation,” said SJAWS CEO Peter Mueller, adding that thousands of spoofing and jamming incidents occur every year, including to U.S. Navy vessels and commercial aircraft.

SJAWS will be at the Canadian Aerospace Conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Nov. 8–9, and will be available to meet ITB obligors and strategic partners in person or by video to present the latest update on their technology.

Mueller started SJAWS this year with Liz Hennessy after 15 years of GNSS network technology experience with Rx Networks. Hennessy co-founded Goldtouch Technologies Inc., manufacturer of ergonomic PC peripherals.