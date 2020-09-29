GPS Innovation Alliance refutes 5G claims in regard to Ligado

The GPS Innovation Alliance filed an ex parte with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding its Ligado decision. This follows a letter the alliance sent to FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly on July 30 regarding Ligado Networks.

The document covers a number of details regarding the Ligado Networks and the advancement of 5G.

According to the document, former NASA Administrator Daniel Goldin claims that FCC’s approval of the proposal by Ligado Networks to repurpose satellite spectrum in the L-Band for high-power terrestrial use should be upheld because it will help advance American leadership in 5G technologies.

“Winning the race to 5G — against China and other countries — is important, but Ligado’s proposed network is largely irrelevant to 5G,” the GPS Innovation Alliance said in response. “The availability of Ligado’s spectrum for terrestrial use will not contribute to the advancement of 5G but will instead undermine U.S. Global Positioning System receivers and devices that are foundational to wireless technology in general, including 5G.”

In addition, the GPS Innovation Alliance’s stated in its ex party that the use of L-Band spectrum is not critical for 5G services.

Other points mentioned in the document include that Ligado’s spectrum is not internationally harmonized, significantly diminishing its effectiveness as a 5G band, and that Ligado’s proposed network simply will not offer a 5G service. According to the GPS Innovation Alliance, Ligado merely proposes to offer limited internet of things services, primarily delivered over custom private networks to specific geographic areas for limited vehicular and utility operations. Not only is this not a 5G service offering, but similar services are already being provided by wireless service providers, the alliance added.

Read the full document here.