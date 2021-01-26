GNSS Winter School set to take place in Islamabad

GNSS Winter School 2021 is planned for Feb. 22-26 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Institute of Space Technology is hosting the event, in collaboration with the Space Education Research Lab of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications.

GNSS Winter School will be held on the institute’s campus; however, in case of severe circumstances (such as COVID-19), it will take place virtually online either partially or entirely.

GNSS Winter School will focus on GNSS positioning, coordinate and time reference systems, satellite orbit and position determination, signals, receivers, and specialized areas of inertial and integrated navigation systems.

A special session is planned on GNSS applications and opportunities in the current GNSS market.

The school is intended for engineers, researchers and students working in aeronautics and astronautics; guidance, navigation and controls; satellite or radio navigation; inertial and integrated navigation systems; space systems; constellation designs; interplanetary navigation; remote sensing; geoinformation science; and similar allied areas.

Registration is open through Feb. 15.