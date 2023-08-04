GNSS signals monitor volcano activity in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has reported that on July 10-17, data from GNSS signals indicated continuing minor inflation at shallow depths beneath Mount Ioyama, located on the northwest flank of the Karakuni-dake stratovolcano in the Kirishimayama volcano group in Japan.

Shallow volcanic earthquakes were recorded and vigorous fumarolic activity was visible at the fumarolic on the south side of Mount Ioyama. The alert level remained at two, on a five-level scale, and the public was warned to stay 1 km away from Mount Ioyama.

This JMA report was noted on July 18 in the Weekly Volcanic Activity Report, which is a cooperative project between the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program and the Volcano Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report is updated every Wednesday and averages 16 reported volcanoes.