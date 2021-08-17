GNSS devices help Olympic athletes bring home medals

Catapult, a sports performance technology company, says that it helped athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo win 24 medals. Catapult athletes took part in rugby, football and rowing, representing various countries. Among athletes using Catapult were members of the Canadian women’s football team, who helped Canada win gold for the first time in the sport.

“We strive every day to find the improvements that unleash the full potential of all our athletes and teams, and we’re proud to see our customers’ hard work pay off on the world stage,” said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. “Following an unprecedented year of delayed and disrupted training, athletes were able to use our technology to continue to compete at the highest level and perform at their best.”

The athletes were wearing the Vector system, which provides data to aid decisions on performance, risk and return to play. The Vector GNSS/LPS device combines advanced GNSS capability with Catapult’s ClearSky LPS to deliver tracking data both indoors and outdoors.