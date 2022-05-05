GNOMES-3 GNSS radio-occultation satellite launched

The GNOMES-3 joins GNOME-2 on orbit and is expected to achieve highly accurate GNSS-RO measurements using the fourth-generation Pyxis-RO sensor. PlanetiQ plans to launch more Pyxis-RO atmospheric and ionospheric sounding spacecraft in 2023. In all, PlanetiQ plans for a fleet of 20 GNOMES by 2024.

The GNOMES-2, launched in June 2021 on SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission, produces more than 3,200 soundings of the Earth’s atmosphere and 5,000 ionosphere soundings per day with a large-aperture RO antenna that tracks all four GNSS constellations: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou.

The soundings have sufficient signal-to-noise ratio to indicate the location of the planetary boundary layer, as well as detect super refraction at the boundary layer and near the Earth’s surface. The higher quality GNSS-RO soundings, along with the associated lower troposphere assimilation tools, will be used to produce more accurate weather forecasting and hurricane tracking, and aid in energy, transportation and agriculture industries as well as serve as a climate record with its SI-traceable data.