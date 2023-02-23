GMV assesses Turkiye earthquake impact

GMV is using high-resolution optical imagery as a part of emergency management efforts, to map the population and infrastructure of several cities in Turkiye after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The imagery of the aftermath is thanks to Europe’s Copernicus program, which keeps satellites and Earth observation services operational to support management and decision-making in different areas, particularly in the field of emergency management.

GMV is one of the suppliers of Copernicus program infrastructure. GMV monitors the database architecture and ensures its integrity, analyzes the data required by the service chains, and identifies the most suitable technologies to keep the entire program operational.

GMV is working with the EU Civil Protection Mechanism’s Emergency Response Coordination Center to keep them updated on the ongoing emergency situation.

For more on the emergency satellite mapping, visit the Copernicus website.