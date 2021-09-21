GeoMax launches Zenith60 GNSS smart antenna

GeoMax has announced a new GNSS smart antenna, the Zenith60.

The Zenith60 is a calibration-free tilt compensating GNSS smart antenna that incorporates state-of-the-art technology. The antenna’s tilt capability makes surveys faster and more convenient, hence more productive and efficient, the company said.

The incorporated calibration-free inertial measurement unit (IMU) technology is designed to save time. The Zenith60’s resistance to magnetic fields ensures reliable data collection.

The antenna reaches its maximum performance when combined with X-PAD Ultimate field software and GeoMax field controllers, the company said.