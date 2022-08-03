Geneq launches SXBlue SMART compact survey receiver

Geneq Inc. has released the SXblue SMART to meet the requirements of professionals looking for an accurate, flexible smart antenna for field work.

The SXblue SMART features a GNSS engine capable of quickly tracking all-in-view GNSS signals. Its design includes interference mitigation technology and optimization for handling a wide frequency band.

Weighing 850 g including battery, the SXblue SMART is compact, supplying the accuracy, ruggedness and maneuverability needed by surveying professionals. Its radio link is based on the Farlink protocol that allows a range of up to 8 km, a performance achievable while reserving a wide bandwidth for transmission of real-time kinematic (RTK) data.

In addition to a tilt sensor for measurements in hard-to-reach places, the SXblue SMART features a high-performance attitude measurement module that can detect and measure movement of the device. An integrated inertial measurement unit provides even more accurate and stable measurements and increased productivity. The SXblue SMART also has a built-in thermometer for monitoring and controlling its internal temperature.

Compared to the company’s previous products, the SXblue SMART has improved communication features, including near-field communication that facilitates close communication with a controller or mobile phone equipped with this technology.