Garmin adds L5 to new adventure trackers

Garmin has announced the GPSMAP 65, 65s and 66sr, three new portable devices with improved technology, precision and connectivity. GPSMAP is the company’s line of premium outdoor navigation units.

The GPSMAP 65, 65s and 66sr offer multiband technology for positioning and tracking anywhere. They are the first Garmin portable devices to receive and use multiple satellite navigation frequencies.

The multi-band technology and expanded GNSS support with addition of the L5 frequency (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and IRNSS) allows for reduced estimated position error, giving users improved accuracy and awareness of their surroundings.

The new models include TopoActive maps of Europe, smartphone notifications, color screens, battery improvement, compatibility with the Garmin Explore app and more. All three are rugged, dust, shock and water resistant (IPX71 rated).

“We are excited to grow our popular lineup of GPSMAP handhelds and introduce multiple GPS frequencies into the series,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “We’ve expanded our satellite support so you can explore with confidence, no matter where you go or what the conditions are.”

GPSMAP 66sr

The premium version, GPSMAP 66sr, has a 3-inch color screen readable in all lighting conditions and is compatible with night-vision goggles. In addition, it has been designed to military standards for thermal performance and resistance to shock and water (MIL-STD-810G), and includes a built-in S.O.S. LED flashlight for assistance. To give the user even more confidence, incorporates ABC sensors (3-axis electronic compass), accelerometer and barometric altimeter), allowing users to obtain the most accurate data available at all times.

GPSMAP 66sr also provides global forecasts and weather through the Active Weather feature, updated through wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and ANT +. Via the Wi-Fi connection, users can download satellite maps.