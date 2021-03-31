Galileo Center for Mexico, Central America and Caribbean opens in Mexico City

A new Galileo Information Center for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean has opened in Mexico City, with training facilities in Querétaro, Mexico. The 177-million population is a largely untapped market for space, according to Telespazio Ibérica.

Telespazio Ibérica will run the center as leader of a consortium composed of European and local industrial and institutional partners such as everis, Enaire, Geotecnologías, and universities including the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

The center is co-financed by the Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) of the European Commission for 36 months. Its goal is to enlarge the ecosystem of Galileo Information Centers as it joins two existing centers in Chile and Brazil, active since November 2019. The centers contribute to the European Commission’s outreach to promote the EU Space Programme and foster its market uptake in Latin America.

The new center will help improve visibility of European satellite navigation and promote cooperation on Galileo and EGNOS between the EU space ecosystem and regional stakeholders. This includes building valuable insights on local GNSS markets, monitoring local and regional satellite navigation initiatives, and seeking to understand regional needs and the market potential for European GNSS. The center will provide communication, promotion and training activities.

“Telespazio Ibérica already plays a key role in the Galileo Service Center in Madrid,” said Miguel Bermudo, CEO of Telespazio Ibérica. In Madrid, the company operates on behalf of Spaceopal, a joint venture between Telespazio and the German Space Agency DLR, under the GSA contract for the Galileo Service Operator.

“We have chosen to co-finance this project with DG DEFIS to promote Galileo in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean,” Bermudo said, “considering its presence in this important region to be of a great strategic value both in promoting the use and applications offered by Galileo and the opportunity it represents for Telespazio Group.”