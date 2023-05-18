Furuno to release multi-GNSS timing antenna

Furuno will release a high-performance multi-GNSS timing antenna, the AU-500, in July. The antenna is suitable for time synchronization applications.

The AU-500 supports all constellations in the L1 and L5 bands, including GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC. A built-in noise filter eliminates interference in the vicinity of 1.5 GHz caused by 4G/LTE mobile base stations as well as other radio waves that can adversely affect GNSS reception.

The antenna is equipped with lightening protection and features a high-quality polymer radome that prevents snow accumulation. It is also waterproof and dustproof in compliance with IP67.

The AU-500 achieves the best performance in time accuracy and robustness fundamental in critical infrastructure, when combined with Furuno’s GNSS receiver, GT-100.

In addition to the AU-500, Furuno will also launch the AU-300, an L1 single-band antenna with the same level of performance as AU-500, except L5 signal reception.