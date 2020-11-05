Fourth GPS III satellite ready for today’s launch

The fourth GPS III satellite (GPS III SV04) is scheduled to launch today at 06:24 p.m. EST (~15 minute launch window) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The new launch window follows an aborted launch with two seconds to go on Oct. 2.

The launch can be viewed on this live feed.

Built by Lockheed Martin, GPS III satellites are designed to help the U.S. Space Force modernize the current GPS constellation with new technology and advanced capabilities. GPS III provides three times greater accuracy and up to eight times improved anti-jamming power over satellites in the current constellation. GPS III also adds a new L1C civil signal compatible with Europe’s Galileo global navigation satellite system, which will provide greater civil user connectivity in the future.

After adding GPS III SV04, the four GPS III satellites on orbit will represent about 12 percent of the 31 satellites in the GPS constellation.

GPS III SV04 is the 23rd M-code-enabled satellite in the constellation, only one short now of the 24 needed for global coverage. M-code is a more-secure, harder-to-jam or spoof signal invaluable to U.S. and allied military forces.

GPS III SV03, which lifted off from the Cape on June 30, was set operational on Oct. 1. The next satellite — GPS III SV05 — was declared “Available for Launch” in May 2020. The satellite is now waiting to be called up for a launch date in 2021. Five more GPS III satellites are in production, three of which are fully assembled and in testing.

Lockheed Martin is also under contract to build up to 22 additional GPS III Follow On (GPS IIIF) satellites, which add additional technology and advanced capabilities to this warfighting system, including a new Regional Military Protection Capability, which will increase anti-jam support in theater to ensure U.S. and allied forces cannot be denied access to GPS in hostile environments; an accuracy-enhancing laser retroreflector array; a fully digital navigation payload; and a new search and rescue payload.

In July, the Space Force declared that the GPS IIIF program had fulfilled Milestone C, which means the start of the production phase. Lockheed Martin has introduced augmented reality tools into the GPS IIIF production process to drive even-greater efficiency into the production process.

Continued investment in GPS is important. Besides the military applications, the U.S. economic benefit of GPS is estimated to be over $300 billion per year and $1.4 trillion since inception.