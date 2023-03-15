First Fix: How high is the sky?

When the U.S. Air Force shot down a Chinese balloon flying at 60,000 ft (11.4 miles) on Feb. 4, the incident raised many questions about international security, international law, U.S.-China relations and technology. Among them, where is the end of a nation’s airspace — the portion of atmosphere it controls above its territory? Its horizontal boundary corresponds to that of its land border and territorial waters, which extend 12 miles out from its coastline. However, there is no international agreement on the vertical boundary.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty — to which the United States is a party and which bans “appropriation” of outer space by any nation — omits a definition of “outer space” because none of the major powers wanted to limit their own freedom of action in space. At a United Nations meeting in Vienna in 2001, the U.S. delegation said, “Our position continues to be that defining or delimiting outer space is not necessary.”

The United Nations has historically accepted as the boundary of space the Kármán line, at an altitude of 62 miles above mean sea level. It roughly marks the altitude where traditional aircraft cannot effectively fly using lift generated by Earth’s atmosphere, because the air there is just too thin. The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale agrees with this definition.

Some countries have adopted a definition for their own legal purposes, usually based on either the Kármán line or on the altitude at which orbital flight is possible without utilizing atmospheric lift. As a courtesy, a state launching a space vehicle that will traverse another state’s territory during its sub-orbital flight will notify the overflight state.

The U.S. military and NASA on the other hand, define space to begin at 50 miles above Earth’s surface. “Pilots, mission specialists, and civilians who cross this boundary are officially deemed astronauts,” according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service.

Escaping Earth’s atmosphere entirely is another story. It requires traveling at least 600 miles, to its outermost layer, where violent solar winds have greater sway than air. If that were the definition of space, however, the Space Shuttle (which orbited up to 200 miles up), the International Space Station (205 miles to 270 miles), active Earth observation satellites (280 miles to 500 miles), some of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Ad

ministration’ s polar-orbiting satellites (540 miles) and most scientific satellites, including nearly all of NASA’s Earth Observing System fleet, would not be considered spacecraft!

Lower orbits have significant air-drag, which requires frequent orbit re-boost maneuvers.

There’s no question that GPS satellites, orbiting at an altitude of about 12,550 miles, are in space. That is why they are acquired, sustained, and operated by the U.S. Space Force (USSF), established in December 2019 as the newest branch of the U.S. armed forces. Its mission is to organize, train and equip space forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force. As the USSF grows, we’ll hear more about it.

Matteo Luccio | Editor-in-Chief

mluccio@northcoastmedia.net