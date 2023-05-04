EU court dismisses Galileo satellite contract complaint

On April 26, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed a complaint from OHB System regarding a contract awarded to Thales and Airbus to supply satellites for the Galileo program, reported Reuters. OHB System supplied most of Galileo’s operating satellites.

In 2021, the European Commission rejected OHB System’s bid to supply the next-generation Galileo satellites and selected Airbus Defense and Space and Thales Alenia Space Italia. This follows a 2018 tender by the European Space Agency for next-generation Galileo satellites.

OHB System requested the European Commission and the ESA suspend the tender after its former chief operating officer was hired by Airbus and to exclude Airbus from the tender. This was rejected in January 2021.