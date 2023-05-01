ESA and One Sea Association partner on autonomous shipping

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the One Sea Association — a non-profit global alliance of commercial manufacturers, integrators and operators of maritime technology, digital solutions, and automated and autonomous systems — are partnering to promote the development of space-enabled services that aim to support the maritime sector’s transition to autonomous shipping.

Autonomous shipping enables safe, commercially viable and environmentally sustainable maritime operations.

This partnership will combine expertise in the maritime sector and in autonomous shipping from One Sea with technical competence and mandate through the Business Applications and Space Solutions program from ESA to support the development and demonstration of space solutions in addressing user needs.