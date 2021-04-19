ESA awards Euroconsult and ESPI with European space transportation study

The European Space Agency (ESA) has commissioned Euroconsult to conduct a study on the future of the European space transportation sector.

Euroconsult, a global consulting firm specializing in space markets, has partnered with the European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) to investigate European institutional mission scenarios for the period beyond 2030 following the ITT on New European Space Transportation Solutions (NESTS).

Euroconsult and ESPI will deliver an independent analysis focusing on the demand drivers of the future space transportation solutions in the period 2030–50 along already awarded contracts to ArianeGroup, Avio and Rocket Factory Augsburg (a subsidiary of OHB SE).

Space transportation technologies are intrinsically complex, some needing long development cycles of up to a decade, explained ESA. In March, ESA signed within NESTS study contracts of €500,000 with ArianeGroup, Avio and Rocket Factory Augsburg (a subsidiary of OHB SE).

These companies are tasked with carrying out research over the next few months. This will enable them to identify and recommend preliminary elements for future space transportation solutions to be used in the period 2030–50.

“ESA, through its New European Space Transportation Solutions initiative, lays the foundations that enable us to prepare the future beyond Ariane 6 and Vega-C,” said Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA director of Space Transportation. “These system concept studies will include services that prioritize the future needs of Europe’s space programs but also allow us to address global market needs.”

“Space transportation capabilities are evolving due to changes in launch demand and customers’ requirements and to the availability of innovative and cost-effective solutions serving these,” stated Euroconsult CEO Pacôme Revillon. “Euroconsult and ESPI expertise combined will guarantee the independence and neutrality of the results. All partners are fully committed to delivering a study that lays the groundwork for the future of the European space transportation sector,” he added.

The studies will be completed before June and will feed the preparation of proposals to be submitted for decision at the next Council Meeting at Ministerial level in 2022.