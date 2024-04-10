EpiSci, Nortgrop Grumman partner for autonomous defense systems

EpiSci and Northrop Grumman have entered a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy advanced autonomous tactical solutions to the United States and its allies.

Under the collaboration, EpiSci’s TacticalAI software will be integrated into Northrop Grumman’s aeronautics system architecture. This integration is anticipated to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and success of warfighter missions through trusted autonomous technologies, according to EpiSci.

The collaboration uses the U.S. government’s open-architecture design, allowing Northrop Grumman’s autonomy solutions to incorporate third-party technologies. This allows UAVs to adapt to evolving mission requirements and offers military commanders greater flexibility in complex scenarios.

EpiSci’s TacticalAI technology is designed to improve autonomous solutions for human-machine teaming. It offers cognitive sensing, adaptive communications and networking systems, and battle management command and control (BMC2). This technology is being developed to enhance autonomous defense capabilities across a wide range of platforms, including uncrewed aerial and maritime systems, as well as tactical fighter aircraft.