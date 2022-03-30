Eos Positioning Systems announces Eos Laser Mapping for Android

Professionals can capture high-accuracy laser offsets directly into ArcGIS Field Maps on Android devices with Arrow Series GNSS receivers

Eos Positioning Systems Inc. announces the release of its Eos Laser Mapping for ArcGIS solution on Android devices. Previously, the free solution was available only on iOS. It allows mobile crews to capture asset locations from a distance with survey-grade accuracy.

“We are excited to provide this already popular iOS solution also to our customers using Android devices,” Eos Chief Technology Officer Jean-Yves Lauture said.

The solution combines technology from geographic information system (GIS) provider Esri, laser rangefinders from Laser Tech, and Eos’ own Arrow Series GNSS receivers.

“The Eos Laser Mapping solution was extremely well-received with its initial release, so we are excited to see the same features now available for ArcGIS Field Maps users on Android devices,” Esri Field Apps Engineering Lead Jeff Shaner said.

The Eos Laser Mapping release on Android supports three workflows, or mapping methodologies: Standard Laser Offset (sometimes called Range-Azimuth), Range-Range (or Range-Intersect), and Range-Backsight (a total station-like method).

The original laser offset solution was released in 2018 by Eos in partnership with Esri and Laser Tech.