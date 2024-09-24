Emlid enhances land surveying capabilities

Emlid has released updates to its Emlid Flow mobile and cloud app for land surveying. The app now includes a full range of tools for earthworks, topographic and as-built surveys and features such as Surfaces support.

When used with Emlid’s survey-grade Reach GNSS receivers, the upgraded Emlid Flow app aims to improve efficiency for land surveying and construction workflows. Key features added to Emlid Flow include advanced linework capabilities, inverse and traverse tools, polygon support and an auto-collection mode. The recently released Surfaces support allows surveyors to incorporate digital terrain models (DTM) into projects and calculate cut and fill values during stakeout operations.

In developing these updates, Emlid seeks to create an uncluttered, intuitive interface for surveyors while maintaining all necessary controls and functionality. The app offers streamlined navigation and instant cloud syncing, enabling surveying professionals to complete tasks efficiently on their preferred device, whether a rugged Android smartphone or iPad. Projects prepared in the cloud are instantly accessible in the mobile app for field use, streamlining the entire survey process.