DroneShield releases GNSS compass for harsh environments

DroneShield Ltd. has released CompassOne, a self-contained navigation solution for fixed site, vehicle and marine applications.

The device provides real-time military-grade location, orientation and direction sensing for deployed static and on-the-go assets. The device can be used both in counter UAS systems and general situations requiring satellite navigation.

The CompassOne receives:

GPS L1CA/L1P/L1C/L2P/L2C/L5

GLONASS G1/G2/G3, P1/P2

BeiDou B1i/B2i/B3i/B10C/B2A/B2B/ACEBOC

Galileo E1BC/E5a/E5b/E6BC/ALTBOC

QZSS L1CA/L2C/L5/L1C/LEX

IRNSS L5

Atlas

With a strong focus on durability and ruggedness, CompassOne is suitable for installation and operation in harsh environments. Military-grade (MIL-SPEC) connectors and high-end stainless-steel hardware ensure uninterrupted connection and protection from the elements, while the aluminium underside provides exceptional impact resistance and rigidity while keeping overall weight low.

CompassOne can operate stand alone or integrate with DroneShield’s DroneSentry system. Power over Ethernet reduces cable clutter and VESA compatibility makes CompassOne easy to integrate into new or existing systems. Installation is clear and fast with status LEDs, installation graphics and tool-less fasteners.

“CompassOne, with its ruggedness and incorporation of advanced technologies, integrates seamlessly within DroneShield’s product ecosystem, and equally with third party systems as a stand-alone product,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO. “Its accurate navigation is substantially superior to other systems on the market globally.”

The product is expected to be of interest to both counterdrone and other customers requiring a rugged navigation solution.