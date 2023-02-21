DroneShield partners with Pierce Aerospace for C-UAS tech

DroneShield and Pierce Aerospace have partnered to integrate Pierce Aerospace’s Flight Portal ID remote ID technologies into DroneShield’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) and command and control systems (C2), which includes DroneSentry-C2. The integration will provide enhanced situational awareness to end users.

The inclusion of Flight Portal ID’s remote ID data feeds into DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 system enables end users to correlate and positively identify UAS. This enhances security operations and provides a holistic air picture with target discrimination.

Flight Portal ID remote ID technology consists of remote ID receivers, broadcast modules, software, integration capabilities and remote administration services. It has an integration service record with several commercial unmanned traffic management (UTM), detect and avoid, Department of Defense C2 and C-UAS systems.

“The integration of Flight Portal ID and DroneSentry-C2 provides users with the comprehensive picture needed to deconflict their airspace, maintain safe flight operations for both crewed and uncrewed aircrafts, while also having the real-time intelligence and means necessary to protect that airspace,” said Matt McCrann, CEO of DroneShield.

The combined technology has a wide range of end user applications, as UTM C-UAS solutions continue to merge for several user segments, across civilian government, military and private use cases.

The joint capabilities will be available to customers in 2023.